The Zion Williamson-led New Orleans Pelicans had problems last season that only a true point guard could solve. At least, that is what the front office told fans with the acquisition of Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.

Sure, the Point Zion Experiment was fine for stretches during the regular season, but the tactic hit a proverbial ceiling. EVP David Griffin and head coach Willie Green believe Murray will do more than just raise the postseason floor as the team's new table setter.

It was tough for the front office to ignore how the Pelicans consistently failed to close out games last season. Murray is expected to be that steady hand for Green's group.

“I think (Murray) can help a ton (in the last five minutes),” Green shared. “I think last season he hit three or four game-winners. When the ball is in his hands, he gets to his spot, raises up, and is confident knocking those shots down. We will rely on him but it is going to be a group effort moving the needle in that area.”

Green is not going to retain a tight grip on exacting play calls in clutch moments. Neither is he going to give up full control and leave Murray on the court to direct traffic alone. Williamson, Ingram, and Murray need the right platform to push the envelope. Providing it is Green's job. Those All-Stars have to do the rest.

“It's about creating an end-of-game environment where it might be one set but there are so many reads out of that one set,” explained Green. “Then it's about exhausting those options in getting a play started at the right time. It's knowing what shots we want to get and what we want to stay away from. We are constantly talking about those different concepts.”

Pelicans balancing Dejounte Murray's on-ball minutes

Green and Murray know Williamson and Ingram will command the ball in most late-game situations. The Pelicans are hoping the new point guard defense does not let things get that far. When things are close, stay active and engaged to set a championship example. These are things New Orleans recognized from a Gregg Popovich protégé.

“Defensively, (Murray) has always been solid since he has come into the NBA,” said Green. “I think of his experience doing both (offensively), it will be more of a balance this season. He will have the ball but he knows that he has a ton of weapons around him. There are times Zion will have it, and times where B.I. will have it. We are going to need him to be a leader with the ball but also make plays when he is off the ball a bit.”

It's a humbling change from the setup with the San Antonio Spurs.

“In San Antonio (Murray) was their clear-cut point guard, a leader. They played a lot through him.” Green replied. “He made that team go and (the Spurs) were successful because they trusted in him. He had free reign to kind of do what he needed to do for that team.”

Murray's freedom is a bit more limited when working with other All-Stars, something he learned with the Hawks.

“I thought when he went to Atlanta it was a balance,” Green replied. “It was a balance of times where (Murray) could have the ball and determine what they do offensively. There were times he had to play off Trae Young and did really well doing that.”

Doing whatever a scrappy team needs is Murray's specialty. Sometimes things do not work out, but so much is out of the player's control in the NBA. With apologies to CJ McCollum, the Pelicans know Murray's approach is above reproach and will make things easier for everyone else.

“It's so true. It's who he is. It's who he has been since he has gotten here. He is making everybody's job easier,” Green noted. “He is a really good communicator. He wants this. He wants our team to be better. We need more guys like Dejounte. Guys that just buy into what we are trying to do. We are all open and honest. He is holding himself, teammates, coaching staff, all of us accountable. That is what good to great teams do.”