The New Orleans Pelicans' 2025 NBA Summer League campaign has left more questions than answers. While the franchise’s summer squad has struggled to earn a win, there’s one figure who has garnered the most attention and scrutiny: Jeremiah Fears, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. At just 18 years old, Fears is being thrust into the spotlight, not only as a future franchise cornerstone but also as an early-season contributor with Dejounte Murray expected to miss the opening months of the 2025-26 season.

Fears' Summer League performance was a roller coaster of tantalizing highs and concerning lows. He showed why the Pelicans took a chance on his upside, but also underscored just how steep the learning curve will be, particularly at the point guard position.

Flashes of brilliance: Why there’s hope in the chaos

There’s no denying that Jeremiah Fears has “it.” His burst off the dribble, shiftiness in tight spaces, and advanced shot-creation package were all on full display in Vegas.

In his best outing, Fears poured in 22 points, along with six rebounds and six assists, in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a snapshot of his full offensive toolset: a lightning-quick first step, elite deceleration mechanics, and the ability to rise into a pull-up jumper in transition or in the half court. Fears consistently beat defenders off the dribble, forcing rotations and creating offensive advantages.

"Top 2 point guard of all-time" Jeremiah Fears when asked what he believes his career could look like🔥

pic.twitter.com/gI4UZiSbw4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Even more impressive? He was the only lottery pick in the 2025 class to appear in all five Summer League games. As his counterparts dealt with minor injuries, rest plans, or early exits, Fears stayed on the floor, gaining reps and absorbing information. The Pelicans' staff took note, especially as his decision-making showed signs of growth late in the week.

But while the talent is undeniable, Summer League made it clear: Fears is far from a finished product.

Pelicans concern: Is Jeremiah Fears ready to run the show in New Orleans?

For all his upside, Jeremiah Fears’ biggest concern coming out of Summer League is his decision-making and efficiency, two non-negotiables for a lead guard.

Across five games in Vegas, Fears averaged a team-high 17.4 points per game, but shot just 18.2 percent from three. Even more worrying were his 25 turnovers, compared to only 13 assists. That’s nearly five turnovers per game, an alarmingly high number, even for an 18-year-old rookie trying to adjust to NBA-level speed and spacing.

Jeremiah Fears Final Summer League Stats: 17.4 PPG

2.8 APG (5.4 TOs per game)

3.8 RPG

1.4 SPG 40% FG

18% 3P pic.twitter.com/bPTGGayT3Q — Brady (@sideshowbrady) July 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The issues weren’t about talent; they were about control. Fears often got into the paint with ease, but struggled finishing through contact, especially when matched up against stronger, more physical defenders. Without the strength to absorb contact or make consistently good reads against second-level defenders, many possessions ended in rushed layups, errant passes, or dead dribbles.

Article Continues Below

And this isn’t just a box-score concern. The eye test confirmed what the stats told us. Fears often oscillated between aggressiveness and recklessness. His shot selection, particularly from beyond the arc, was inconsistent. His handle, while flashy, occasionally got him into trouble in traffic.

For a franchise already dealing with years of instability at the guard position, this kind of learning curve will come with growing pains, especially with Fears projected to see early rotation minutes in the absence of Murray.

Why the Pelicans need to be patient – but not passive

It’s tempting to expect instant impact from a top-10 pick, especially when that player plays the most difficult position on the court. But it’s also important to zoom out.

Jeremiah Fears is 18. He’s months removed from high school, competing against players five to seven years older. He’s navigating NBA physicality, new schemes, and the responsibility of organizing professional sets. The fact that he stayed aggressive, didn’t shy away from the moment, and continued to attack despite mistakes says a lot about his mindset.

What Fears lacks in polish, he makes up for in confidence, both in play and in personality. With “Fears 0” stitched across his back, he’s playing with the boldness that the Pelicans hope will define their next era. The team isn’t blind to his flaws; they’re hopeful that time in the weight room and regular-season reps will sharpen his tools.

There’s also reason to believe that playing next to veteran guards like Dejounte Murray will help balance his development. In those lineups, Fears won’t have to be the primary engine, just a spark.

The Pelicans are facing a pivotal stretch as a franchise. Coming off a 21-win season and entering a transitional year with a retooled front office, the margin for error is slim. New President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars and GM Troy Weaver have a vision, but it’s unclear how long the current core will stay intact.

If Jeremiah Fears is to become the face of the rebuild, he’ll need time, coaching, and structure. And if the Pelicans are to make anything of the 2025-26 season, they’ll need internal improvement from nearly every young piece, starting with their boldest draft bet.

There’s potential in New Orleans. But it’s going to take patience, and that may be the hardest sell of all.