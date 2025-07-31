There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans. One is the possibility of the Pelicans relocating due to a lack of productivity in the Big Easy.

The other is what lies ahead for Zion Williamson. Rumors swirl that the Pelicans are looking to trade him after an injury-riddled season.

However, Pelicans head of basketball operations Joe Dumars thinks highly of Williamson, per Marc Spears of ESPN. Essentially, defusing any rumblings of discontent.

“From what I'm hearing from Joe, he's been really, really impressed with Zion,” Spears said on NBA Today. “When Zion plays, they win.”

Despite injuries, Williamson finished last season averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Pelicans finished with a 21-61 record.

In 2019, Williamson was the No.1 pick in the NBA Draft after a standout tenure at Duke. Since then, his time with the Pelicans has been marred by injuries and underperformance.

Among the injuries include problems with his hamstring, back, calf, and ankle. This past year, Williamson battled a back injury that made him miss 30 games.

Nevertheless, the Pelicans are still putting their trust into him.

Zion Williamson as the Pelicans franchise player

For all intents of purposes, the Pelicans are setting their sights on making Williamson their franchise player.

During this offseason, Dumars has encouraged Williamson to embrace that role. Even with injuries, Williamson has shown flashes of dedication.

Last preseason, Williamson shed pounds after enduring weight issues since he came into the NBA. The hope for many was for him to translate his new leaner physique into production.

The Pelicans signed Williamson to a guaranteed contract worth $39.4 million for the 2025-2026 season. His future earnings will also be tied into his ability to be at his best on the court.

Altogether, New Orleans is still looking to build the team around Williamson for the long haul.