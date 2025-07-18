The New Orleans Pelicans really wanted Derik Queen during the NBA Draft. Pelicans general manager Joe Dumars traded a very valuable draft pick to jump up and take him. He and Jeremiah Fears showed flashes during New Orleans' games at NBA Summer League. Unfortunately, an injury suffered against the Portland Trail Blazers knocked Queen out of competition.

Queen tore a ligament in his wrist against the Trail Blazers on July 15. Luckily for him, the Pelicans' training staff were all over it and determined that the rookie center needed surgery. After it was complete, New Orleans released a timetable for his return. It appears that he and Fears' summer is over early. According to the team, Queen's re-evaluation will happen in 12 weeks.

There is never a good time for an injury to happen. However, Queen has more than enough time to recover from his injury before the 2025-26 regular season begins. The Pelicans hope that he and Fears can get a few preseason games under their belt before the actual games begin.

Queen and Fears joined a team stuck in between tanking and trying to contend next season. New Orleans traded Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors halfway through last season and acquired Jordan Poole via trade this summer. As of right now, it appears that the Pelicans will try and fight for a playoff spot in the West.

While Queen and Fears do not figure to be huge parts of New Orleans' plan this season, both represent key pieces of the team's future. The rookie center's absence will make developing on-court chemistry with his teammates this summer, which could hinder his progression.

However, his return window gives him a couple of weeks to get his feet wet with his teammates. Whether he likes it or not, the trade that sent him to the Pelicans attaches a lot of pressure to the rookie.

