The New Orleans Pelicans are quietly building something special, and they just added another key piece to that puzzle. The team announced the hiring of Mike Hopkins as an assistant coach and head of player development, bringing in a respected basketball mind with over 30 years of experience at nearly every level of the game.

Hopkins may not be a household name to casual fans, but his resume speaks volumes. Before joining the Phoenix Suns last season as an assistant coach, he spent seven years as the head coach at the University of Washington, where he was twice named Pac-12 Coach of the Year. Before that, he was a longtime assistant at Syracuse under Jim Boeheim, helping guide one of college basketball’s most consistent programs for over two decades.

Now, he brings that depth of experience to New Orleans, where a young and talented core is hungry to take the next step.

Hopkins’ role will go beyond the sidelines. As head of player development, he will be tasked with shaping the growth of the Pelicans’ emerging stars—players like Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Dejounte Murray. The move signals a commitment by the front office to not just win now, but to build a sustainable foundation by maximizing internal talent.

What makes this hire even more compelling is the timing. New Orleans recently reshuffled its front office by adding Troy Weaver, a former GM in Detroit known for his eye for talent and roster construction. Now, with Hopkins on the bench, the Pelicans have brought in someone with strong roots in both college and pro basketball, as well as existing ties to Weaver from their shared Syracuse days. That synergy could prove valuable as the organization looks to bridge scouting, coaching, and development into one cohesive system.

Hopkins has proven he can do more than just coach X’s and O’s. At Washington, he helped recruit and mold NBA-level talent, including Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Stewart. At Syracuse, he was known for his high-energy practices, sharp defensive mind, and ability to connect with players. He’s the kind of coach who rolls up his sleeves, gets in the gym, and transforms raw athleticism into production.

The Pelicans’ roster is stacked with potential but still relatively young. Their 2024-25 campaign ended in frustration after injuries, inconsistency, and growing pains. But the front office hasn’t hit the panic button. Instead, they’re doubling down on development—betting that this group, given the right structure and support, can become a serious contender in the Western Conference.

Hopkins enters this environment with both freedom and responsibility. His job will be to accelerate the growth curve, to turn flashes of brilliance into steady contributions. With Zion still finding his rhythm after a series of injury-riddled seasons, the Pelicans need their supporting cast to elevate. Hopkins can help make that happen.

His recent stint with the Suns also gave him a taste of life on a veteran-heavy NBA bench, working alongside players like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. That experience only sharpens his perspective as he transitions into a more development-focused role in New Orleans.

The Pelicans are investing in culture, in growth, and in continuity. They believe that the right voices behind the scenes can unlock the next level in their young stars.

With Mike Hopkins now in the fold, New Orleans has added a proven teacher, a motivator, and a strategist. And if he succeeds in helping this core grow into the team it’s capable of becoming, this move could go down as one of the most important hires of the Pelicans’ rise.