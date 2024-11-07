The New Orleans Pelicans engaged in an intense cross-conference matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The Pelicans led the Cavs with five minutes left in the second quarter. However, before then, the team became alarmed by a potential Zion Williamson injury.

Williamson committed a foul on the perimeter and immediately walked back to the locker room with his head down, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. The Pelicans later reported that Williamson suffered thigh soreness and was set to return during the second half. Hopefully, Williamson's ailment does not linger and develop into anything serious.

Before exiting the game, Williamson amassed six points and three rebounds in 10 minutes. In his last game against the Indiana Pacers, he totaled a stout 34 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals. On the season, he averages 21.4 points and a team-leading 8.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

If the Pelicans want to go far during the 2024-25 season, they will need Zion Williamson injury-free. The former 2019 first-overall pick helped lead New Orleans to a 49-33 record in 2023-24 and an eighth-place playoff berth.

Williamson had a breakout moment against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Play-In tournament. He scored a whopping 40 points and grabbed 11 boards against the LeBron James-led squad. Williamson hopes to have many more impressive performances in 2024-25.

The Pelicans entered Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers with a struggling 3-5 record. New Orleans was on a two-game losing streak. To make matters worse, the Cavs entered the contest undefeated on an eight-game winning streak. ‘

Nevertheless, New Orleans has what it takes to compete and come out with a victory. The Pelicans need to find a way to slow down Cleveland's ferocious two-way attack.

If things do not go their way during the last half of the game, New Orleans will still have plenty of opportunities to turn their early-season start around in their upcoming matchups.