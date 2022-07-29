Post Malone challenges fans in MTG on Whatnot for $100,000

Post Malone is putting a hundred thousand dollars on the line for any MTG fan who could beat him in Magic the Gathering on Whatnot.

Post Malone, rapper and big Magic: The Gathering fan, is putting where his mouth is and challenging a fan on a one-on-one planeswalker duel for a chance to win $100,000. All of this will be happening on Whatnot through Post Malone’s page. Make sure to make a Whatnot account if you want to challenge the rapper himself, as the lucky fan will be chosen through the platform.

Post Malone will be choosing his opponent through a Whatnot Livestream on August 4. If the winner is unfamiliar with Magic: The Gathering, Whatnot will enlist expert Reid Duke to help train the participant before battling Post Malone IRL. On August 11, viewers can tune into the Whatnot app for the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone to capture all the exciting gameplay.

“I absolutely love Magic: The Gathering and I can’t wait to link up with Whatnot and battle it out with the winner,” says Post Malone.

Whatnot will also be hosting Magic: The Gathering giveaways with special guests, and audience interactions in the hour leading up to the event on August 11.

The “Mana Y Mana: The Post Malone Magic Battle” will be split into 2 separate events, as shown below:

Player Selection Livestream: August 4th, 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET Post Malone will go live on the Whatnot app where he will host a giveaway on the stream and a winner will be randomly selected to play him. Viewers will have a chance to enter by clicking the “Enter Giveaway” button on their screen. Entrants can bookmark the stream ahead of time to be notified when Post goes live. No skill is required. 2011 MTG Champion Reid Duke will train the winner in the event that they are new to MTG.

Main Event Livestream: Aug 11, 2022 The giveaway selection winner will be flown out to Los Angeles for the main gameplay streamed live from the Whatnot app. The opponent will be sitting across from Post Malone (World Series of Poker style). A small audience of ~20 people will be watching the match and sharing their commentary on the livestream. The winner will take home $100,000 in cash. There will be small giveaways and special guests during the livestream.



Sounds like an exciting activity, especially since the Magic: The Gathering community really knows that Post Malone is a big fan of MTG, even guesting on the Command Zone Podcast once during one of their game nights, which he won in convincing fashion. So, whoever gets the chance to fight him in a duel really has his work cut out for him. We’re looking forward to this matchup, and wish luck to the fan who gets the chance to duel Post Malone!