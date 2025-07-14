Vanderbilt football owns 564 total gridiron victories. But none was for the national championship. Diego Pavia is leading one of the few Southeastern Conference schools without a national title crown.

But the quarterback isn't shy about unleashing his confidence for the Commadores. Including setting a national championship goal for Vandy. Which he dropped at SEC media days via Chris Low of ESPN.

“The mission ain’t finished. We want to win a national championship,” Pavia said.

Pavia boldly envisioned a national title crown coming back to Nashville before. Pavia expressed belief in Vanderbilt producing college football's best team during his June 17 appearance on Bussin' With the Boys.

Diego Pavia doubles down on Vanderbilt national title aspirations

The brash dual-threat quarterback continued to dive into why he's a ardent believer in the 2025 Commadores.

“Well, one, we have the talent to do it this year. Two, we return a lot of talent,” Pavia began.

The prized college football transfer portal addition for Vandy then went more in-depth.

“And then, three, you want to know the real reason? It’s probably, like, the biggest reason. Eli Stowers and a few of the guys have brought everybody closer to Christ. And so, really, I feel like that’s like, he’s like shielding us to this alley to take us there,” Pavia stated. “So, like, I’ve envisioned it.”

Pavia adds that he's holding throwing sessions with his wide receivers at midnight.

“The belief is there…Belief is the starting platform for that. And so, we got that,” said Pavia. “We’ve just got to come up and show out.”

The right-hander will enter '25 with the odds of a title stacked against him and Vandy. They play in the toughest conference in the nation — featuring three College Football Playoff teams of 2024. Vanderbilt has never delivered a 10-win campaign in school history either. And that's a 122-year history of football on campus.

The Albuquerque native, however, is infusing new enthusiasm on campus. Pavia threw 20 touchdowns with four interceptions last season while adding eight rushing touchdowns. He emerged as a new folk hero in Nashville on Oct. 5. Pavia led Vanderbilt to the stunning 40-35 upset of then No. 1 ranked Alabama. He even nearly led an upset of Texas three weeks later.