The New York Yankees are only two games out of first place in the American League East, but injuries and ineffectiveness have combined to give the team plenty to work on as the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal appeared on Fox Sports on Monday, where he laid out exactly what the defending American League champions are looking for.

What will the Yankees' plans be before the trade deadline? Also, what key relievers will be on the move? @Ken_Rosenthal has the latest: pic.twitter.com/Momud359ue — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has said he’s going to go to town,” Rosenthal said. “Well, he’s going to need to visit a lot of different villages because they have multiple needs. Third base, a ton of speculation about Eugenio Suarez from the Diamondbacks. The Yankees aren’t the only team who will be after him.”

Third base has been a problem for the Yankees all year, and Suarez can help, as the team is hitting for a .652 OPS at the position. They cut ties with DJ LeMahieu last week and have gotten little offensive production from Oswald Peraza (OPS+ 28).

Rosenthal added that the Yankees need rotation help with Clarke Schmidt out for the rest of the year and both 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and Ryan Yarbrough on the injured list.

“So who’s left? Max Fried, who has pitched a ton of innings, Will Warren, a rookie,” he said. “They have to address the rotation for sure.”

The Yankees' ailing bullpen needs help

The Yankees' bullpen has not been a strength all year, but now especially it's in dire straits as Fernando Cruz and Mark Leiter Jr. are both on the injured list. Similar to last year, Rosenthal believes the team should look for a strikeout pitcher.

“Arguably their biggest area of deficiency,” he said of their. bullpen. “They’re 21st in the Majors in bullpen ERA. Now granted they’re going to get Fernando Cruz back, they’re going to get Mark Leiter Jr. back. They’ve got Devin Williams of course anchoring the thing and Luke Weaver. But the Yankees need at least one reliever preferably a swing and miss guy, and maybe more than that.”

The unfortunate part for the Yankees is that they don't exactly have a loaded farm system to use as trade chips. Spencer Jones could be a solution in the big leagues this year and George Lombard Jr. is the organization's only top 100 prospect. After them, it's hard to say who else other teams would covet.