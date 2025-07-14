The Atlanta Dream have been playing well this season, but they've dropped their last two games on the road. As they look to try and get back on track, they'll have to do it without Rhyne Howard for some time, who suffered a knee injury in their game against the Indiana Fever.

“Following further evaluation, Rhyne Howard has been diagnosed with a left knee injury sustained during the Atlanta Dream’s game on July 11,” the Dream announced. “Howard will be sidelined for the remainder of July and is expected to make a full recovery. A timeline for her return will be provided when appropriate.”

That is tough news for the Dream, as Howard has been the team's second leading scorer, and leads the league in 3-pointers made this season. She will also have to be replaced on the All-Star team, as she was set to be a reserve on Napheesa Collier's team.

Howard missed a game earlier in the month because of an upper-body injury that she suffered against the New York Liberty, but she was able to return to the court quickly. Now, Howard will for sure miss the Dream's next six games, and she could possibly miss more beyond that.

This season, Howard is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. The Dream are currently 12-9 and are No. 5 in the standings, but have a few tough matchups coming up for the remainder of the month, which include the Chicago Sky, Las Vegas Aces, Phoenix Mercury, Minnesota Lynx, Dallas Wings, and Golden State Valkyries.

The Dream will have to step up in Howard's absence, and players such as Allisha Gray, Jordin Canada, and Te-Hina Paopao will have to take care of the backcourt. Hopefully, Howard doesn't have to miss as much time as initially expected, and the Dream can get some wings while she's sidelined.