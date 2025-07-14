The Tampa Bay Rays will soon change ownership. Stuart Sternberg has agreed to sell the franchise to a group led by Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski for approximately $1.7 billion, per Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is expected to be finalized around September.

This looming transaction should have a major impact on the team's hopes for a new stadium. It is said that Zalupski would prefer to keep the Rays in Tampa instead of St. Petersburg, a deviation from a previously reported plan that was ultimately scrapped. The decision could cause debates among Floridians. Nevertheless, new ownership is bound to generate optimism.

There is no denying the success the ballclub has enjoyed under Sternberg, who purchased it in 2004 for $200 million. Since 2008, the Rays have advanced to the World Series twice, won four American League East titles and appeared in the playoffs nine times. They continue to compete at a high level despite owning one of MLB's lowest payrolls. The hope is that Zalupski can raise fan excitement and attendance ratings, producing numbers that better align with the state of the product.

Though, there is always the concern that Tampa Bay is just not a baseball city. Not everyone is willing to sit in a crowded area in harsh weather conditions. There are plenty of outdoor activities one can entertain themselves with in the area, and America's pastime does not seem to be on top of the list for locals. It must also be said that Tropicana Field is regarded as one of the worst ballparks in the league, so perhaps a stadium change could increase public turnout.

As of now, the Rays (50-47) are playing their home games in George M. Steinbrenner Field, the spring training residence of the New York Yankees. Winning should take precedence over all else, but a new place of their own would give them a stronger identity. That possibility and more will surely be addressed once Patrick Zalupski officially assumes control.