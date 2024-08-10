The Nashville Predators certainly believe they can contend for a Stanley Cup sometime soon. The Predators had a huge NHL Free Agency Period that saw them sign the three best names on the market. Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei are all wearing Nashville sweaters for the foreseeable future.

The Predators certainly have roster concerns ahead of the 2024-25 season. As they look now, though, it's hard to bet against Nashville making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have an incredible team that only got better on paper this offseason.

In saying that, Nashville will need big-time performances from players down the lineup. They need some of their depth players to make strides in 2024-25 if they want to achieve their lofty ambitions. With this in mind, here are two potential Predators breakout candidates who could seriously help Nashville in the season ahead.

Luke Evangelista could make an impact

This time last year, Luke Evangelista could have been considered one of the Predators' breakout candidates. He had a highly successful 24-game stint in the NHL in 2022-23. He scored seven goals and 15 points during those games. As a result, some believed he could make some noise in the year following.

Though Evangelista didn't have a game-breaking season, he did play well. The Toronto, Ontario native scored 16 goals and 39 points during his first full season in the league. He was one of six Nashville players to score more than 15 goals this past season.

Evangelista finished the season with the fifth-highest Goals For Percentage (60.55%) among Predators forwards, according to Natural Stat Trick. Furthermore, he finished second on the team in Expected Goals For Percentage (62.22%). Lastly, he finished third in Corsi For Percentage (60.20%).

Evangelista didn't have the highest number of scoring chances in 2023-24. However, he certainly received his fair share. In fact, only three Predators players had more scoring chances than the 22-year-old Toronto native. Additionally, he ranked third on the team in Shots Per 60 (9.19).

The Predators won't need to rely on breakout season from Evangelista. Still, the young forward could certainly make some noise in 2024-25. If he does, Nashville will definitely be on track toward making the long playoff run they are going all out for this summer.

Predators may give Spencer Stastney more playing time

Spencer Stastney didn't receive extensive playing time during the 2023-24 campaign. In fact, he played less than 350 total minutes this past season. That should change this upcoming season given the current state of the Predators roster.

Stastney played in 20 games last year and held his own. He had the third-highest Shots Blocked Per 60 Minutes (5.44) among Predators defenders, according to Natural Stat Trick. Additionally, he had the lowest High Danger Chance Goals Against Per 60 (0.94) of any Nashville rearguard.

This is a very small sample size. And it is important to note that these totals look favorable partially because he played so few minutes. However, there is an indication that the 24-year-old defenseman could get better if given more ice time.

Stastney likely plays on the third pairing for the Predators this upcoming season. He certainly has a chance to beat out Dante Fabbro for the majority of the playing time. If he does, he will have a chance to breakout for Nashville. And a breakout season from Stastney only serves to help the Predators on their quest to contend for a Stanley Cup in 2025.