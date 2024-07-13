The Nashville Predators made a massive statement in NHL Free Agency on July 1. After losing to the Vancouver Canucks in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Nashville wanted to show they were committed to getting better. They did just that as they signed veteran forward Steven Stamkos to a four-year deal. Additionally, Jonathan Marchessault signed a five-year contract this summer. Lastly, defenseman Brady Skjei joined the Predators, as well.

Skjei heads to Nashville after spending parts of five seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. He had a lot of success with the Hurricanes during his time there. He went to the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals and made the playoffs every year he played in Carolina. This past season saw them fall just short of the Eastern Conference Finals as they lost to the New York Rangers.

Skjei now heads to the Predators hoping to take them further than he went with the Hurricanes. On paper, though, how does this contract look for both sides? Here are our grades for Brady Skjei and the Predators after they signed a seven-year, $49 million contract in NHL Free Agency.

Brady Skjei joins Predators

Skjei entered the open market as the best available defenseman. He can provide secondary offense from the point, and has the ability to score goals. In fact, he isn't too far removed from flirting with the 20-goal mark in 2022-23. Additionally, he is very solid in his own end of the ice. He can be relied upon in all situations, and that was evident this past season.

As a result, it isn't entirely surprising to see Skjei receive a seven-year contract. What is a bit surprising, though, is the money he received. In a NHL Free Agency spending spree that saw players get eye-opening cap hits, Skjei received a touch less than his projection. He was projected to earn $7.4 million on his next contract, according to AFPAnalytics.

That said, he does make up for it in terms of stability. The new Predators rearguard has a full no-movement clause through each season of this contract. As a result, Nashville cannot waive or trade him unless they get his express permission to do so. It allows him to dictate his next steps in case things don't work out so well in Nashville.

Skjei still received a big payday despite the less-than-projected final number. And he has a lot of control over the remaining years of his career. Overall, this is a very good contract for the veteran defenseman as he joins Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault on the Predators.

Predators sign Brady Skjei

The Predators traded Ryan McDonagh back to the Tampa Bay Lightning in an early offseason move. As a result, they needed to find someone who could replace his minutes. The 35-year-old Minnesota native averaged over 21 minutes a game for Nashville last season. Only captain Roman Josi found himself on the ice more often than McDonagh.

Adding Skjei to the mix is a great way to replace those minutes. Ironically, they aren't the first team to lean on the 30-year-old rearguard to replace McDonagh. The New York Rangers did the same after they traded McDonagh to the Lightning in 2018. He performed well enough in that role that the Hurricanes made a move for him a couple years later.

Skjei plays a solid two-way game that can certainly help take some of the responsibility off of Josi on the top pairing. There is certainly risk in giving him a seven-year contract with a full no-move clause as he enters his 30s. However, Skjei does not show any signs of falling off a cliff any time soon. And by the time father time catches up, this contract should allow both sides to find a more with relative ease.

The Predators want to win a Stanley Cup while their current core is in place. Adding Skjei helps get them closer to that goal. And while there is risk, the risk isn't too high in the short term. This is a gamble they can certainly afford to take as things stand now.

Grades and final thoughts

Brady Skjei and the Predators earn high marks for this contract. The 30-year-old rearguard is earning less than NHL Free Agency projections had him earning. But he receives complete control over his future along with a chance to win a Stanley Cup. The Predators, meanwhile, found a solid replacement for Ryan McDonagh next to Roman Josi. There is certainly risk involved, but it shouldn't blow up in their face any time soon.

Brady Skjei grade: A-

Nashville Predators grade: A-