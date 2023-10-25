Through just over two weeks of the 2023-24 NHL season, the Nashville Predators are playing like a true middle of the pack team. They've lost more games than they've won, compiling a 3-4 record through seven contests. While stingy defense and continued strong play from Juuse Saros between the pipes has helped the Preds allow just 2.71 goals per game — ranked ninth in the league — the offense has struggled. Averaging just 2.86 goals per game, Nashville has been unable to put the puck in the net, although that has improved in the last week.

In Week 1, the Preds scored just nine goals in four games, three of them losses. But in consecutive wins over the New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks, they scored nine goals while allowing just two. Nashville lost 3-2 to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night to halt the winning streak, but there have still been positive offensive signs in the last week or so.

Two of those positives come in the form of Thomas Novak and Juuso Parssinen, who are both fitting in nicely to the team's top nine, and producing in the early going. Both young forwards have breakout potential in 2023-24, and they've each gotten off to encouraging starts.

Tommy Novak productive with limited minutes

Despite only averaging 14:31 of time on ice per game in the early going, Thomas Novak has had an excellent start to his first full National Hockey League campaign. The 26-year-old is tied with Filip Forsberg for the team lead in scoring, with an impressive four goals and one assist in seven contests. The four tallies is especially impressive considering Novak is skating on the third line and second powerplay unit.

Thomas Novak gets the Predators on the board in the second. 👏 pic.twitter.com/1bi6qUxAXw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2023

Novak was excellent in his rookie year in 2022-23, scoring 17 goals and 43 points in 51 games, proving he belongs at the NHL level. Although he has formed chemistry with Luke Evangelista (one goal, three points) and Kiefer Sherwood (two goals, four points), it's surprising that he isn't getting a longer look in the top six. That's especially true with how well he played in the back half of last season.

While Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly are fixtures on the Predators best line, the top-six is rounded out by Colton Sissons, Gustav Nyquist and Samuel Fagemo. Novak is better than all three of those players, and it's likely only a matter of time before he gets a look in the top-six. The same can be said about the top powerplay unit, a spot where linemate Evangelista is currently lining up alongside O'Reilly, Forsberg, Roman Josi and Tyson Barrie. If Novak can get a longer look in more offensive situations, he could turn a hot start into a true breakout campaign in 2023-24.

Juuso Parssinen ready for spotlight

You may be wondering, who is the player assuming top line duties with Forsberg and O'Reilly if it isn't Novak or Evangelista? That would be sophomore Juuso Parssinen, who seems ready to produce at the NHL level after a solid rookie campaign. The 22-year-old Finn scored six goals and 25 points in 45 contests in Smashville last season, and he's picked up right where he left off with two goals and three points through his first seven.

Although the production isn't spectacular, Parsinnen is in a similar boat to Novak, averaging just 15:35 TOI through his team's first six games. Still, he has breakout potential while playing on the top line with Forsberg and O'Reilly, despite not yet getting a look on the top powerplay unit. There is huge potential for the former No. 210 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft to improve on his totals from last year, and that's especially true if he remains on the top line for most of the season.

Parssinen quickly went from prospect to everyday NHL starter, and he undoubtably has a bright future in the league. The Predators were criticized under former coach John Hynes for not giving the skilled youth the on-ice opportunities they deserved, but that should change under Andrew Brunette. It's nice to see the youngster getting a look with two of the team's top forwards, and he figures to produce in that role despite the relatively slow start.

With the team 3-4 and likely to struggle to stay afloat all season, Brunette should be playing the kids. Both Tommy Novak and Juuso Parssinen should be on the ice for more than 15 minutes per game, and if those totals increase, the two forwards should be well-equipped for breakout seasons. Whether or not that will translate to team success in Smashville is unknown, but both are key pieces of the Predators future.