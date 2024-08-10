The Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles faced off in Week 1 of the NFL preseason on Friday, but something far more important happened pre-game. The Ravens honored former wide receiver Jacoby Jones, who died tragically on July 14.

Baltimore had a moment of silence while showing Jones on the jumbotron.

Jones' cause of death was revealed on Tuesday, via TMZ Sports.

“TMZ Sports has learned the Super Bowl champion died from Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease,” the outlet reported. The medical examiner released details behind the shocking death on Tuesday … stating the 40-year-old died from a heart disease caused by long-term high blood pressure. The manner of death was listed as natural. As we previously reported, Jones was found dead in his New Orleans home on July 14…”

What type of legacy did Jones leave behind in Baltimore?

Jacoby Jones was instrumental in the Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII victory

Jones scored three touchdowns in Baltimore's Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers in 2013, including a 108-yard kick return. The Lane College alum finished with 203 catches for 2,733 yards and 23 touchdowns, along with 276 punt returns for 2,688 yards and 468 kick returns for 7,628 yards.

Jones was picked 73rd overall by the Houston Texans in 2007 and played nine seasons in the NFL for the Texans, Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers. The 6-foot-3 target was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro honoree in 2012.

Jones was slated to be the head coach and offensive coordinator for the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football expansion team scheduled to begin play in 2025.

“My brother, you will truly be missed,” Hall of Famer and former teammate Ray Lewis said. “They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a Ravens for life. Love ya JJ.”