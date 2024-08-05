The Detroit Red Wings have left some roster spots open for young players. Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider are already locked into the lineup. Joe Veleno signed a two-year contract, which should give him a spot on the roster as well. Other young players such as forwards Jonatan Berggren, Carter Mazur, and defenseman Simon Edvinsson could play big roles in the NHL.

The Red Wings have a solid veteran group in place already. Captain Dylan Larkin has proven to be the heart and soul of the Red Wings. Alongside Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Alex DeBrincat, Larkin has other veterans to rely on. In 2024-25, he will need some of the team's younger stars make jumps.

The Red Wings have completed their NHL Free Agency business. Accordingly, the roster we see now is the roster Detroit likely takes into their season opener. With this in mind, let's examine two potential breakout candidates for Detroit heading into the new season.

Joe Veleno could have a big year

The Red Wings made Veleno a first-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. And after a fantastic season in the QMJHL, the buzz around him reached new heights. However, the Montreal native has not exactly lived up to expectations in the league.

That said, Veleno had his best career season in 2023-24. He scored a career-high 12 goals and 28 points in 2023-24 as Detroit challenged for a playoff spot. This past season marked the first time the Montreal native scored more than 10 goals in a season.

This is also his best season from an analytical sense. Veleno posted a career high goals for percentage (42.61%), goals for per 60 minutes (2.18), and expected goals for per 60 minutes (2.33). In fact, his expected goals for per 60 minutes finished ahead of the now departed David Perron, according to Evolving Hockey.

A breakout season for Joe Veleno doesn't necessarily mean scoring 70+ points, though that'd certainly make a statement. Rather, if Veleno can score 20 goals and 45 points, it'd go a long way toward securing his long-term future in Hockeytown. It'd also help the Red Wings in their hunt for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Simon Edvinsson has a ton of potential

The Red Wings made Simon Edvinsson the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Edvinsson was an interesting selection at the time. However, he has proven Detroit correct in their selection every step of the way since being drafted.

Edvinsson has yet to play a full season in the NHL. He has played 25 games across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. That said, his extended playing time in North America has come in the AHL. This past season he scored eight goals and 30 points in 54 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins. In the playoffs, he added two assists in six games.

Edvinsson should receive a full-time role in the NHL this season. Detroit lost defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to NHL Free Agency this year. Additionally, the Red Wings traded Jake Walman to the San Jose Sharks in a salary cap dump. They did sign Erik Gustafsson, but Edvinsson should have every opportunity to play a lot in Detroit.

The Red Wings have had high hopes for Simon Edvinsson since they drafted him. So far, he has flashed the potential Detroit saw in him leading into the 2021 NHL Draft. It would certainly not be surprising to see him make a meaningful impact on Detroit's playoff race during the 2024-25 NHL season.