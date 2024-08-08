The Detroit Red Wings had an active NHL Free Agency period. Detroit didn't spend freely as they did during the summers of 2022 and 2023. But they still made some intriguing moves meant to give them a chance to win this upcoming season.

Patrick Kane is back in town after a successful 47-point stint in 2023-24. Additionally, Red Wings breakout candidate Joe Veleno has signed a new two-year contract. Detroit also added from outside the organization as they signed the likes of Vladimir Tarasenko, Erik Gustafsson, and Cam Talbot.

Detroit came extremely close to making the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In fact, they only missed out thanks to a tiebreaker with the Washington Capitals. As a result, the Red Wings hoped their more measured offseason helps them get over the hump in 2024-25.

The Red Wings have a lot of talent on the roster. In saying that, there are also issues with this team that could be common talking points throughout the season. Here are two of the biggest Red Wings roster concerns heading into 2024-25.

Red Wings' offense could take a step back

For all of the concerns in Detroit last season, their offense was exceptionally good. In fact, Detroit possessed one of the most potent offensive attacks in the league. The Red Wings ranked in the top 10 for goals scored (275), according to NHL.com. Additionally, they were in the top-10 for Goals For Per 60 Minutes (3.31), per Evolving Hockey.

However, Detroit outperformed some of their expected numbers. For instance, they had a Goals For Percentage of 50.34% in 2023-24. But their Expected Goals For Percentage was just 47.11%. Additionally, their Goals For Per 60 (3.31) vastly exceeded their xGF/60 (3.06).

In NHL Free Agency, the Red Wings lost David Perron, who spent time on the second line. They also lost defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who played a massive role on the power play. Both players combined for 27 goals and 103 points in 2023-24.

The Red Wings believe players such as Erik Gustafsson and Alex DeBrincat can help fill the void. Additionally, Vladimir Tarasenko could be an improvement over Perron on the second line. Still, until the performances show themselves on the ice, there has to be some concern about their ability to match last year's offensive output.

The right side of the blueline is a concern

The Red Wings tried to trade for Jacob Trouba this offseason but failed to do so. Granted, this came down to Trouba's feelings about the trade. However, it showed that Detroit wanted to upgrade the right side of their defense. And it isn't too difficult to see why.

Detroit has long had a need for depth on the right side. They have their first pairing defender in Moritz Seider on that side of the ice. Behind him, though, the Red Wings have room for improvement. Ben Chiarot had an okay season while playing both sides of the ice. And Jeff Petry had some less-than-ideal performances on the second pairing.

Detroit is without Gostisbehere, who can play the right side. They believe Gustafsson can replicate the offense lost by “Ghost.” In saying that, Gustafsson is an offensively-inclined defenseman. The value he brings is in the points he scores and not the points he prevents.

At this time, it feels as if the Red Wings are comfortable with Gustafsson as the answer. Additionally, it appears young defender Simon Edvinsson could see time on his off-side. In any event, the depth on the right side of the blueline is going to be a talking point throughout the season if left unaddressed.