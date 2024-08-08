The Minnesota Wild could not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. They struggled out of the gate, resulting in the firing of Dean Evason as head coach. After that move, John Hynes took over behind the bench. However, he could not steer the Wild into the postseason.

The Wild have been strapped against the salary cap for the last few seasons. Minnesota took on nearly $15 million in dead cap space after buying out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter in 2021. That dead cap remains on the books to this day, putting some restrictions on what the Wild can do in the offseason.

As a result, Minnesota made one notable move for an external player. They signed forward Yakov Trenin to a four-year contract in NHL Free Agency. Outside of that, they have focused on their own players. Most notably, the Wild inked Brock Faber to a huge eight-year contract extension.

With the team's offseason largely over and done with, we have a somewhat clear picture of the team they will take into 2024-25. However, there are still holes they failed to address during the offseason. With this in mind, here are the two biggest Wild roster concerns heading into the new year.

Minnesota needs a top-six winger

As mentioned, Minnesota has had trouble with their salary cap. They had to pick which needs they prioritized this offseason and which could be left to internal improvement. Minnesota decided the defense that Trenin brings to the third-line warranted dumping all of their available cap space into.

However, the Wild have left a big hole in the top six on the wing. Minnesota wasn't the best offensive team in the league last year. They ranked 19th for Goals For Percentage (48.65%), according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, they ranked 21st for Goals For Per 60 Minutes (2.98).

The Wild have lost a bit of offensive production from Ryan Hartman over the last two seasons. He went from 65 points in 2021-22 to 37 and 45 points, respectively, in the last two years. Additionally, Marcus Johansson had a disappointing campaign with 11 goals and 30 points in 2023-24.

Both players may play top-six roles on the wing next season. They certainly can fill in when injuries arise. However, having them play a consistent role with their current level of offensive production is less than ideal. Especially for a team that isn't trying to rebuild at this point in time.

Faceoffs may be an issue once again

One area the Wild struggled in last season was the faceoff circle. Minnesota has some impressive centers when it comes to putting points on the board. However, when it comes to winning crucial faceoffs, the team is certainly lacking.

Minnesota finished the 2023-24 season with the ninth-fewest faceoff wins in the league, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, the team had the fifth-highest amount of faceoff losses. Their performance gave them a faceoff win differential of -247, which was the seventh-worst differential in the league.

There is some hope that the team could turn things around. Marco Rossi is a Wild breakout candidate who could take a leap next season. Additionally, young center Marat Khusnutdinov will play a full season in the NHL after signing midseason. Both players could help improve Minnesota's faceoff performance in the year ahead.

However, that's entirely speculation and projection at this point. The Wild did not add any faceoff specialist center to the roster this offseason. And while there is some time left to make a trade, it appears unlikely to happen before training camp.