The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking on the Utah Jazz on Friday night in what is also an in-season tournament game. This one got off to a fast start from the jump, as Jaden McDaniels scored the first bucket with a sick slam dunk in the first five seconds of the game.

Right from the tip-off, the 25-year-old forward ripped the ball away from Keyonte George. Immediately after stealing the ball, McDaniels had an open lane to the hoop from nearly halfcourt. The Timberwolves star took it all the way to the rim to record an amazing slam.

Jaden McDaniels SLAMS IT DOWN immediately 😤 pic.twitter.com/BMIfNJ1ROy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the first quarter already complete, McDaniels is playing as one of the main contributors for the Timberwolves. He's already put up 11 points and two rebounds, helping Minnesota take an early 43-15 lead. Jade McDaniels is one of three players who have already scored double-digits (Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle).

McDaniels has been one of the more consistent options for the Timberwolves this season, as he's now played in all nine games so far. He's in a position where he's able to serve as one of the main scoring options for the club, giving Minnesota three legitimate scorers on the court. Jaden McDaniels entered Friday's contest against the Jazz, averaging 17.9 points (career-high), 41. rebounds, and 2.1 assists (career-high) per game while shooting 52.4% from the field (career-high) and 48.4% from beyond the arc (career-high).

If the sixth-year pro maintains this level of play, then he's certainly on pace for a career year. That would be beneficial, not just for him, but also for a Timberwolves team competing in a tough Western Conference.