Dallas Mavericks All-Star Anthony Davis was ruled out for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, while his status for a back-to-back against the Washington Wizards remains unknown. Friday's game marks Davis' third consecutive absence, as he recovers from a calf injury amidst a struggling start for the 2-6 Mavericks.

A reporter asked Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd about Davis' status for Saturday's game against the Wizards, per the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend.

“I don’t know,” Kidd said about Davis' chances of playing tomorrow. “Kidd says Davis has looked good in workouts and is in good spirits,” Townsend reported.

The Mavericks lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, 101-99, on Wednesday. It was their third consecutive loss.

Mavericks' Daniel Gafford reveals approach amid injuries

Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford spoke about playing without Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II ahead of facing the Grizzlies. Gafford admits that while it's nothing new, considering Lively II's right ankle injury last season, which forced him to play in only 36 regular-season games, he's up for the challenge.

Article Continues Below

Gafford addressed the Mavericks' shorthanded frontcourt, as Brad Townsend reported.

“Holding the fort down for all the bigs right now until everybody gets back,” Gafford said. “It's kind of like deja vu. We were in the same situation last year. I told them ‘Ya'll take ya'll time. Ya'll get your bodies right. Make sure ya'll get back healthy to where ya'll feel like ya'll are 100 percent, and I'll hold it down as much as I can for ya'll until ya'll get back, which is pretty much the conversation I had with [Lively II].

“I haven't had a chance to tell AD yet, but I'm sure he understands where we are right now with just bodies being out. I think he has an understanding that I'm the main guy out there for sure. Then, when he comes back, I'm just going to still assert my role, assert my dominance out there,” Gafford concluded.

Daniel Gafford on “holding down the fort” for Mavs’ bigs. pic.twitter.com/wGYffz6Tov — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 7, 2025

The Pelicans and the Mavericks are now tied for the worst record in the Western Conference, as Dallas has lost four of its last five games.