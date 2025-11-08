The No. 22 Memphis Tigers are set to take on the Tulane Green Wave in a Friday night matchup that kicks off at 9 p.m. EST. However, it sounds like the status for quarterback Brendon Lewis remains up in the air.

Initial reports claimed that Lewis, who is 23 years old, is a game-time decision as he's dealing with an ankle injury, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. It's a lingering injury that originally occurred during the Tigers' 31-24 Week 8 loss to the UAB Blazers.

“Sources: Memphis (8-1) quarterback Brendon Lewis is a game-time decision against Tulane (6-2) tonight (ESPN 9 PM). He's dealing with a lingering ankle issue that knocked him out the game that Memphis lost at UAB, the Tigers' only loss this year.”

As of 7:06 p.m. EST, Lewis was deemed questionable to play, per Thamel. That injury status for Brendon Lewis has not changed, with the game set to begin soon.

Article Continues Below

“Memphis' Brendon Lewis is officially listed as questionable tonight against Tulane. Game is at 9 p.m. on ESPN.”

The good news is that the redshirt senior was at least able to participate in warmups, per Frank Bonner II of The Daily Memphian. That doesn't necessarily mean Lewis will play, but it appears the Memphis quarterback is trying to play. The fact that he is warming up suggests he'll at least be active for the Tigers.

“Memphis QB Brendon Lewis is on the field for warmups.”

Brendon Lewis has not missed a single game for Memphis this season, entering the Week 11 contest against Tulane. He's been a crucial part of the Tigers' success this year, helping lead the program to an 8-1 record through its first nine games. So far, he's been able to record 1,869 passing yards, 562 rushing yards, and 18 total touchdowns (10 passing) while owning a 69.1% completion percentage (leads the American Conference).