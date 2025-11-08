Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams run an offense that asks one simple question of opponents: Can you stop creativity? Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky argued on Thursday that the answer is usually “no,” and he made a neat case for why McVay’s scheme ranks among the league’s most entertaining.

Orlovsky framed his praise around two contrasts. He called the Rams’ running game “super boring, super simple”, a controlled base that minimizes negative plays, and then lauded the passing game’s motion, matchup hunting, and pre-snap creativity as the part that actually moves the needle.

The result, he said, is an offense that rarely shoots itself in the foot: “They only have 24 negative plays this season,” Orlovsky said in a recent episode of NFL on ESPN, adding that avoiding those back-foot situations keeps McVay’s creative passing plan intact.

.@danorlovsky7 breaks down why the Rams’ offense is becoming one of the most intriguing units in football and why he thinks they are a real contender in the NFC👀 pic.twitter.com/khax743nhr — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 7, 2025

McVay’s offense leans on structure to create space for improvisation in the short and intermediate passing game, then lets shooters like Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua exploit the mismatches. That duality makes the Rams feel modern and watchable; the boring, efficient base sets up the flashy, explosive moments that draw fans in.

You see it on tape, motion forces coverages to reveal themselves, play designs chase favorable one-on-ones, and the Rams are willing to try picks, bunches, and layered route concepts that reward timing and anticipation. It’s the type of offense that doesn’t always pile up eye-popping rushing numbers, but it creates high-value plays in the pass game, the stuff that keeps broadcasts lively and Twitter buzzing.

Still, engagement and results aren’t identical. Critics point out that McVay’s group can struggle in short-yardage and negative-game situations; when the offense does get bogged down, those creative wrinkles can be harder to execute. That’s the counterpunch to Orlovsky’s line because creativity shines until the scoreboard forces conservative down-and-distance football.

So is it the NFL’s most engaging offense? It’s subjective, but Orlovsky’s point lands that McVay packages a safety-first run plan with an imaginative, matchup-driven passing attack, and that mix makes the Rams one of the league’s most fun offenses to watch. If you want crafted visuals, designed chaos, and plays that force you to rewind the broadcast, Los Angeles delivers them more often than most.