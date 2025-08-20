The Ohio State football program is still coming down from its national championship high from a year ago but could theoretically be even better heading into the upcoming 2025 season. A big reason why is the presence of wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who dominated the college football landscape as a freshman last year and still likely has room to grow.

Recently, Smith spoke on the state of the Buckeyes' current receiving core, which took a hit this past offseason when Emeka Egbuka took his talents to the NFL, being drafted in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Still, Smith believes that Ohio State's wide receiver room may be even better now than it was a year ago.

“I feel like this year they’re going to shock a lot of people. Especially Carnell (Tate), that guy there he could do any and everything that you ask him to do,” said Smith, per The Triple Option. “Very smooth route runner, he could block. Brandon (Inniss) is the same way. He’s got that dog in him. So I feel like this year our room is very special. I feel like it’s better than last year because we all could do different things.”

Podcast host and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer couldn't believe what he was hearing.

“Come on,” said Meyer.

“Did you tell Emeka that yet? Is he aware of that?” wondered guest Rob Stone.

“I just texted it to him so I told him,” joked Meyer.

A scary prospect for college football

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) takes the field for football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 1, 2025.
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Jeremiah Smith's prediction that Ohio State will be even better next year than they were in 2024 is true, that will certainly not be something that the rest of the college football world wants to hear.

While they didn't have a great regular season, Ohio State was dominant on their playoff run en route to the championship, annihilating talented teams like the Tennessee Volunteers on their way.

Smith was a large part of the reason why, quickly establishing himself as the best wide receiver in the country despite being a freshman.

Ohio State will open its season with a bang against the Texas Longhorns on August 30.

