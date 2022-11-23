Published November 23, 2022

By Pawan Atri · 5 min read

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was brutally roasted on social media after he flopped again in T20Is, this time in the final game of the three-match series against New Zealand in Napier. Sanju Samson supporters were particularly harsh on Rishabh Pant as the former was left out of India’s playing XI once more.

Opening the batting for India, Rishabh Pant only managed to score 11 runs off 5 balls before being sent back by Tim Southee at McLean Park. This was his second consecutive failure in the series after he was dismissed for 6 from 13 deliveries in Mount Maunganui.

Overall, the left-hand batter has made 364 runs in 21 innings this year. Moreover, his runs have come at a disappointing average of 21.41 with only a single fifty to his name.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has accumulated 179 runs in five knocks in 2022. Unlike Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson has scored his runs at a healthy average of 44.75. He last donned an India jersey in August when the national team was on a tour of the West Indies.

#RishabhPant pant is a consistent player 🔥The future of Indian cricket & the most luckiest sport's person in the whole world now.Yesterday he scored 11 #SanjuSamson#INDvsNZpic.twitter.com/nnNKrn0uLO — Don Haku (@AbdulHakeemK6) November 23, 2022

Rishabh Pant literally threw his wicket away, cant keep wasting opportunities while Sanju Samson is on the bench. Unacceptable 👎 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) November 22, 2022

exciting to see rishabh pant filling the shoes of senior player like kl rahul comfortably — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) November 22, 2022

Rishabh Pant in T20 matches pic.twitter.com/vLbMVxEMwu — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) November 22, 2022

Sanju Samson T20I debut in 2015 – Played only 16 matches Rishabh Pant T20I debut in 2017 – Played 65 matches#SanjuSamson — Raju Jangid (@imRJangid) November 22, 2022

I wonder what kind of player Rishabh Pant wants to be in T20!cricket. Especially, as an opener. If he wants to slog at the top, he will sell his rare skills short. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 22, 2022

Earlier, fans lashed out at India captain Hardik Pandya after he didn’t include Sanju Samson in the playing XI during the just concluded three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Though Team India managed to defeat the hosts 1-0 in the series, Hardik Pandya and coach VVS Laxman faced severe flak for their tactics, especially for including Shreyas Iyer ahead of Sanju Samson in the games against New Zealand.

The Indian cricket team’s admirers were furious with Hardik Pandya‘s decision to not feature Sanju Samson in the side. Some even went on to call him an “insecure captain” while others accused him of bias and picking the team based on his friendships with certain players.

Despite severe criticism, Hardik Pandya defended his decision and even went on to say that being the captain of the side, he can choose his players.

“This is my team, firstly. The coach [VVS Laxman, in this case] and I will pick the team we feel is right,” he said after the series. “And there’s a lot of time, everyone will get a chance, and when they do, they will get an extended run. But it’s difficult since this was a short series. If it had been a long series, more players would have got a chance,” Hardik Pandya said in a press conference after the third T20I between the Men in Blue and the Kiwis ended in a tie in Napier.

“It was a short series, and I don’t believe in chopping and changing much, and I won’t in the future either. So it was simple, and had to do with what the team needed. I wanted a sixth bowling option. We got that here. Deepak (Hooda) bowled, and if batters chip in (with the ball) as he did. Eventually, in T20 cricket, there will be opportunities. And in a game, even if things are not going your way, you can mix things up by bringing in new bowlers, and surprise the batters,” he added.

On being asked how he manages to convey his message to players who don’t get opportunities in the XI for prolonged periods, he replied it wasn’t difficult.