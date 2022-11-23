India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was brutally roasted on social media after he flopped again in T20Is, this time in the final game of the three-match series against New Zealand in Napier. Sanju Samson supporters were particularly harsh on Rishabh Pant as the former was left out of India’s playing XI once more.
Opening the batting for India, Rishabh Pant only managed to score 11 runs off 5 balls before being sent back by Tim Southee at McLean Park. This was his second consecutive failure in the series after he was dismissed for 6 from 13 deliveries in Mount Maunganui.
Overall, the left-hand batter has made 364 runs in 21 innings this year. Moreover, his runs have come at a disappointing average of 21.41 with only a single fifty to his name.
Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has accumulated 179 runs in five knocks in 2022. Unlike Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson has scored his runs at a healthy average of 44.75. He last donned an India jersey in August when the national team was on a tour of the West Indies.
Earlier, fans lashed out at India captain Hardik Pandya after he didn’t include Sanju Samson in the playing XI during the just concluded three-match T20I series against New Zealand.
Though Team India managed to defeat the hosts 1-0 in the series, Hardik Pandya and coach VVS Laxman faced severe flak for their tactics, especially for including Shreyas Iyer ahead of Sanju Samson in the games against New Zealand.
The Indian cricket team’s admirers were furious with Hardik Pandya‘s decision to not feature Sanju Samson in the side. Some even went on to call him an “insecure captain” while others accused him of bias and picking the team based on his friendships with certain players.
Despite severe criticism, Hardik Pandya defended his decision and even went on to say that being the captain of the side, he can choose his players.
“This is my team, firstly. The coach [VVS Laxman, in this case] and I will pick the team we feel is right,” he said after the series. “And there’s a lot of time, everyone will get a chance, and when they do, they will get an extended run. But it’s difficult since this was a short series. If it had been a long series, more players would have got a chance,” Hardik Pandya said in a press conference after the third T20I between the Men in Blue and the Kiwis ended in a tie in Napier.
“It was a short series, and I don’t believe in chopping and changing much, and I won’t in the future either. So it was simple, and had to do with what the team needed. I wanted a sixth bowling option. We got that here. Deepak (Hooda) bowled, and if batters chip in (with the ball) as he did. Eventually, in T20 cricket, there will be opportunities. And in a game, even if things are not going your way, you can mix things up by bringing in new bowlers, and surprise the batters,” he added.
On being asked how he manages to convey his message to players who don’t get opportunities in the XI for prolonged periods, he replied it wasn’t difficult.
“It’s not difficult, but about how you handle it,” Hardik Pandya said. “It’s simple for me – I have the same sort of equation with all the players, and when I can’t pick a player, he knows it’s not personal. It’s got to do with the situation. I am a peoples’ person. So if anyone needs me, I will be there for them. Everyone knows that if they feel anything at all, my doors are always open for them to come and have a chat with me, because I understand how they are feeling.”
“If they are sitting out… Sanju Samson, for example: we wanted to play him, but for whatever reason, we couldn’t. But I can get into their shoes and understand how they are feeling. As a cricketer, it is difficult, whatever one might say. You are in the Indian team, but you are not getting a chance in the XI, so that’s difficult. At the end of the day, I can say whatever I want, but those will just be words. It will still be difficult for them to deal with. But if I can create a healthy environment, where the players can come and speak to me if they are feeling bad, or go and speak to the coach, if I remain the captain, I think it won’t be a problem. Because my nature is such that I make sure everyone is together,” Hardik Pandya explained.
“What I have tried to do is… if you have reached the international level, you have obviously done well and achieved success at the levels below,” Hardik said. “As a captain, my job is to give the players as much freedom as possible, and create a culture where the player can play without fear and not be blamed for failing,” Hardik Pandya pointed out.
“That was our approach at the World Cup, too, but since we didn’t win, what we couldn’t do well was highlighted. But, going forward, it will be about not playing in any one way; the effort will be to enjoy the game, play without fear. If you think you want to smash the first ball, go ahead; the management will back you. We want players to play with freedom,” Hardik Pandya concluded.