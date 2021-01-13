Rookie Card Watch: LaMelo Ball Cards Are Set To Sky-Rocket

In the span of 11 games, the Charlotte Hornets have managed to place sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 6-5 record. Although this may be a tiny sample size, the excitement this team generates is more than enough reason to catch their games. And one of the key factors to their early-season hype? Well, it’s none other than prized rookie LaMelo Ball.

Some consider the youngest Ball brother to have the highest ceiling among the three. At just 19 years old, LaMelo has more talent and experience than most rookies his age. His successful run as a high school player in Chino Hills, coupled with several professional stints in Lithuania and Australia, pushed his stock enough for the Hornets to choose him with the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Brimming With Talent

Ball has that uncanny ability to fill up the stat sheet in every game he’s playing in. For starters, his playmaking ability is something that shouldn’t be ignored. Ball possesses high-level passing skills, incredible court vision, and an elite size to change the pace of the game in his team’s favor. Put all of those qualities together and you can expect the Hornets’ offense to go up a notch higher whenever he’s orchestrating it.

Speaking of his size, Ball has the chance to grow taller in the coming years. At only 19 years old, he stands at 6-foot-6 and has a 6-6 wingspan, making him larger and longer than most guards in the league. When Ball does grow taller and gains more experience in the league, he can become a deadlier offensive player, playmaker, and defensive force on the other end of the court.

How Is Ball Doing So Far?

Setting aside his first professional game where he went scoreless, LaMelo Ball has been spectacular from the bench for Charlotte. As of the moment, he’s averaging 12.4 points, six assists, seven rebounds in 25 minutes per game. His all-around game garnered the attention of fans and card collectors everywhere, especially during his battle with Lonzo Ball and the New Orleans Pelicans.

In that game, LaMelo posted 12 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in a 118-110 victory over his older brother’s squad. Although he fell short of a triple-double in that win, Ball manages to get his first one in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks. In 27 minutes, the rookie tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, making him the youngest player ever to grab a triple-double, a record held previously by Markelle Fultz.

Another feather to LaMelo’s young cap is Charlotte’s dominating win over the Dallas Mavericks recently. In that game, Ball came off from the bench to contribute 22 points, five assists, eight rebounds, a steal, and a block in 30 minutes of playing time. The rookie also made four out of his five shots from downtown during that game.

Although it has only been less than a month since the season began, LaMelo Ball’s performance on the court has justified his lottery status and all the hype that came with it. With a full season ahead, you can expect him to develop more as Charlotte dukes it out for a playoff spot in the East.

The Outlook on LaMelo Ball Cards

As of the moment, there aren’t that many options when hunting for Ball’s rookie cards. Those who need to get his card now would have to settle with LaMelo’s Prizm Draft offering, which is selling for around $6.95. Of course, the next option to consider is to wait for February when Panini will release NBA Hoops, which will feature the guard’s first rookie card in a Hornets’ uniform.

The best-case situation is waiting for March to arrive for Panini to release this season’s Prizm set. In it is Ball’s Prizm rookie card, the prize every collector will be chasing. If the last season is to be considered, you can count on these cards to command a high price on the market, but will most likely keep on the up for a talent like LaMelo Ball. Better plan your purchases or trading strategies ahead of time so you can be sure to obtain Ball’s rookie cards before their prices spiral out of control.