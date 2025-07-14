New Houston Rockets duo Ime Udoka and Kevin Durant share a great history of playing against each other. For Udoka, he did this as both a player and coach.

Udoka played in the NBA from 2003 to 2011, playing for five teams throughout his career. His last four years in the league intertwined with Durant's, who started his career in 2007.

Since his career ended, Udoka became an assistant coach in 2012. He represented the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets before becoming the head coach of the Boston Celtics in 2021. Following a one-year hiatus from 2022 to 2023, he accepted the head coaching job with the Rockets, where he's been since.

His entire coaching career involved planning defenses against Durant, which he put in the spotlight during the Celtics' first-round series against the Nets in 2022. He even coached the superstar forward during his one-year stint with the Nets, knowing the ins and outs of Durant.

Udoka did an interview with ESPN during Sunday's Summer League matchup between the Rockets and Detroit Pistons, the interviewer asked him about defending Durant during his playing career. The head coach then provided a clear response to the claim he locked up the star player at the time.

“I've never locked up Kevin Durant. If he misses a shot, it probably has nothing to do with a 6'5″ guy trying to guard him,” Udoka said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yahoo Sports (@yahoosports)

Article Continues Below

What lies ahead for Ime Udoka, Rockets

A humble response for Ime Udoka to say about his experience playing against Kevin Durant. However, the duo can instead focus on winning a championship together next season.

Not only is their second go-around, but it will also feature Udoka calling the shots as the Rockets' head coach. He has excelled in bringing Houston back into the playoff conversation, as the next step is title contention.

Adding Durant into the fold is a major sign of things to come for the Rockets, wanting to reach the mountaintop for the first time since 1995. The squad has the potential to make a deep postseason run with how successful they retooled the roster this summer. What matters is how Udoka puts the pieces together and tests it in action.