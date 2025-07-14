Skylar Diggins and the Seattle Storm had an active block party during Sunday's matchup against the Washington Mystics.

Ezi Magbegor got the party started with two blocks in the first quarter. She rejected the first shot with 2:16 remaining before getting the second swat a minute later.

Diggins had the Mystics feel her defensive presence midway through the second quarter. Sug Sutton tried to drive in on Diggins to get a layup inside the paint. However, the Storm star rejected the attempt with plenty of emphasis.

What's next for Skylar Diggins, Storm

Seattle Storm guard Tiffany Mitchell (25) shoots a layup against Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) during the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena.
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Despite the impressive block party in the first half, Skylar Diggins and the Storm were unable to protect homecourt as they lost 74-69 to the Mystics.

Seattle trailed 31-28 at halftime as they responded with an excellent 27-16 effort in the third quarter. However, they collapsed down the stretch as Washington outscored them 27-14 in the last 10 minutes.

The Storm failed to have an efficient night in the shooting department. Why they performed better than the Mystics from 3-point land, 36.8% to 21.4%, the hosts only converted 36.2% of their total shot attempts. This was in stark contrast to Washington's decent accuracy of 44.4%.

Four players scored in double-digits on Seattle's behalf, including Diggins. She finished with 10 points, four assists, three rebounds, and a block. Ezi Magbegor led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and six rebounds, while Tiffany Mitchell provided 12 points and two steals.

Seattle fell to a 13-9 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the Phoenix Mercury and five games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

The Storm will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Golden State Valkyries on July 16 at 3 p.m. ET.

