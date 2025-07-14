The Los Angeles Dodgers addressed its future Sunday through the 2025 MLB Draft. Dave Roberts and company opted for the “hog call.” By taking two talents from the University of Arkansas.

Los Angeles announced Zachary Root as selection No. 40. Root starred as a left-handed pitcher for the Razorbacks. But he's not the only Arkansas representative heading to the defending World Series champs.

Outfielder Charles Davalan followed Root at 41st overall. It's the first time the Dodgers drafted someone from Arkansas since the draft's inception of 1965.

The Dodgers turned to this portion of the year before to find talent who would eventually change the franchise. Catcher Will Smith came in the 2016 draft. Even a young Clayton Kershaw arrived as a 2006 draftee — landing at No. 7 overall.

The Root and Davalan moves arrive after the Dodgers snapped their seven-game losing skid.

What Dodgers gain in 2 Arkansas newcomers

Like Root, Davalan does most of his work with his left. However, he hasn't been with the Razorbacks long.

Davalan arrived to Fayetteville via Florida Gulf Coast University. He produced a .346 batting average in his lone Arkansas campaign. Davalan ripped 14 home runs with 71 runs and drove 60 runners home.

He landed on the All-Conference team in he Southeastern Conference. The Fort Smith Southwest Times Record reports Davalan will carry a slot value of $2.38 million.

Root is another high-profile transfer for Razorbacks baseball. He arrived to Fayetteville via East Carolina. The 6-foot-2 thrower worked his way up the rotation immediately. Root struck out 126 total batters on the hill. He surrendered 82 hits with 47 runs while compiling a 9-6 record.

Root's slot value is set at $2.44 million. He's becoming an MLB prospect following his junior season. Root even arrives two days after the Dodgers claimed relief pitcher Nick Nastrini off waivers.

The Razorbacks established themselves as a dominating force on the diamond this past spring. Going 50-15 overall with a 37-4 home record. They also compiled a 20-10 mark in SEC play.