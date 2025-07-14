One of the most anticipated games of the season ended with a lopsided result, as the Indiana Fever made easy work of the Dallas Wings, 102-83, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.

Fans were eager to witness the first matchup between Fever star Caitlin Clark and Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, the last two top overall picks of the WNBA. Indiana, however, didn't make it much of a contest.

Clark finished with a double-double of 14 points and 13 assists on top of five steals. She only played 25 minutes in her third game back from a groin injury that sidelined her for five straight outings.

Bueckers, meanwhile, tallied 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Aside from the victory, it was a memorable day for Clark since it was also the 27th birthday of her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery. She posted several pictures of them together on Instagram and penned a sweet message.

Happy, happy, happy birthday, Con 🥳 You make every day better, and I couldn’t be more grateful. May this be the best year yet. I love you 🖤🖤,” wrote the 23-year-old Fever guard.

All she does is win.

McCaffery, an assistant coach at Butler, commented on the post: “Love u ❤️”.

Fever forward Sophie Cunningham also couldn't help but chime in.

“We love Connor!” said Cunningham.

“High-quality third photo. Wonder who took it,” posted the Fever star in a separate comment, referring to Clark and McCaffery at a party.

Clark and McCaffery haven't been shy about their relationship or expressing their admiration for each other. They're regularly spotted going to different sporting events together.

In April, Clark also posted about McCaffery during their second anniversary, calling him “my favorite person.”

They started dating in 2023 after meeting at Iowa, where they both played for the university's basketball teams.

Before joining the Bulldogs, McCaffery spent one season with the Indiana Pacers as a team assistant.

