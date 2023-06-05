What would it look like if two NFL All-Pro, Super Bowl-winning players went to Mars? Now we know as ClutchPoints is excited to share an exclusive clip from the upcoming FOX series Stars on Mars featuring Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman on “Mars.”

The new unscripted series, hosted by Star Trek legend William Shatner — who played Captain Kirk for nearly three decades — features a dozen celebrities who push their limits while proving that they have what it takes to survive on Mars. The goal is to colonize “Mars,” and they will receive assignments from Shatner (who's serving as Mission Control) and will vote out one teammate each week in a very Survivor-like twist.

Among the celebrities featured in the series are athletes such as Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey, Adam Rippon, and, of course, Lynch and Sherman. Some actors/reality stars include Natasha Leggero, Christopher Mintz-Plasse (more famously known as “McLovin”), Tom Schwartz, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis, and Ariel Winter. Singer/songwriter Tinashe is also among the stars featured on the show.

The new clip, titled “NFL Legends Enter the Hab,” begins with Lynch and Sherman driving through “Mars” as they arrive at the Hab. The two are then “decontaminated” before joining the rest of the competitors.

“It makes it a lot easier to have a friend with you because you're on Mars — like, there's nothing familiar about any of this,” says Sherman.

While checking out their bunk beds, Lynch quips, “This for sure like jail,” and claims that his cell was “bigger than this.”

He goes one step further, saying, “Yeah, the sleeping arrangements on Mars [are] nasty as f**k.”

Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks from 2011-2015. Together, they won one Super Bowl (Super Bowl XLVIII) and lost another — but the former would likely want to forget Super Bowl XLIX. The two are some of the most decorated players at their positions and combined for 10 Pro Bowls, four First-Team All-Pro nominations, and a bevy of Seattle Seahawks franchise records. It's nice to see the camaraderie continue off the field now that they're seemingly done on the gridiron.

Check out the exclusive clip featuring Lynch and Sherman below.

Stars on Mars will premiere on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.