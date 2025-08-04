Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin raved over his new cornerback Jalen Ramsey amid training camp. As the third-year cornerback adapts to his new surroundings, Tomlin can already see how Ramsey bolsters his team's defense ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Jalen's versatility on defense provides flexibility. After spending his first two NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, the third-year cornerback changes the Steelers' defensive complexion.

Tomlin explained what makes Ramsey does that makes him so effective amid training camp, per ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

“If you want to be dominant defensively in this league, you have to be able to line up and play man-to-man,” Tomlin said. “Playing elite offensive units and passing offenses, we've been thoughtful of the acquisition of defensive talent.”

For Tomlin, while cornerback may be the technical term for his new defensive weapon in Ramsey, the veteran head coach has another unique name for his young CB.

“Utility back,” playing him at outside corner, nickelback, and free safety through the first week of camp. “And [he's] done it all extremely well,” Tomlin said. “It's been really exciting to see his ability to absorb schematics and change positions fluidly in the course of a sequence of plays. It's really going to be an asset to us.”

Acquiring Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey played a big part in the high expectations for the Steelers' 2025 NFL season, which was something Tomlin acknowledged recently during the team's training camp. Ramsey, for one, is undoubtedly excited for his new start in Pittsburgh. He announced his own trade from the Dolphins to the Steelers with glee.

Mike Tomlin acknowledges Steelers ‘all-in' narrative

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the narratives surrounding his team heading into the 2025 NFL season. While Tomlin understands the excitement that comes with the talent the Steelers have acquired during the offseason, and the attention that comes with it.

Tomlin discussed the Steelers' highly anticiapted season, per This is Football.

“A lot of the narratives are funny to me,” Tomlin said on Wednesday on This is Football. “But I get what people mean. There’s a level of excitement about the talent that we’ve acquired. And it’s a little bit out of character, maybe in some instances. So from that standpoint it’s exciting, but you’re right, we are trying to do it each and every year, and 2025 has our attention this year.”

It'll be intriguing to see how the Steelers' 2025 NFL season unfolds.