The Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have still not come to a conclusion on the forward's future, and it's uncertain when things may get figured out. Kuminga recently declined a contract from the Warriors, and at some point, they're going to have to come to a compromise.

There is one deal that might work for both sides, and Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard suggested an offer that could satisfy them.

“It's probably not yet time for the grand compromise,” Kawakami wrote. “But it will be time, eventually. When it happens, it likely should involve the Warriors upping the guarantee in the second year of their offer — from $0 to perhaps $14 million, so the total guarantee would be above $30 million over two years. (And by giving him a second-year guarantee, the Warriors would wipe out Kuminga's right to block a trade next season.)

“This would give the Warriors more credence when they argue that they've got the highest offer on the table and would likely still be a very tradeable contract in February or next July. This also would give Kuminga more security than what the Warriors are offering right now and significantly more than taking the qualifying offer.”

If there aren't any better offers on the table for Kuminga, and if the Warriors were seriously offering this, he should take it. He'll get the money, and he'll also have the flexibility to get traded down the line.

The Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga saga continues

Article Continues Below

The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are two teams that have shown interest in Kuminga through the offseason, but the Warriors are not budging on what they're offering, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“Both organizations have expressed serious interest in Kuminga to this point in the offseason, and each has made firm offers for a sign-and-trade, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints. However, the Warriors have expressed little to no interest in what the Kings and Suns are willing to sacrifice,” Siegel wrote.

Siegel also reported that the Kings and Warriors had talks about doing a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, but there was no movement in those talks. One player who was involved in those talks was Malik Monk, who may continue to be on the trade block for the Kings.

If the Warriors aren't going to push anything forward and trade Kuminga, the best thing to do is just compromise with him and find a common ground.