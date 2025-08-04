The Miami Dolphins are currently participating in training camp in preparation for the upcoming NFL season. The Dolphins have seen some limited success under head coach Mike McDaniel over the last few years but are hoping that 2025 is the season that they finally take flight.

Recently, during an interview at practice, McDaniel described it as a “great” morning instead of a good one, and naturally was asked why.

In his response, McDaniel tried to appear dark and mysterious.

“Because we’re another day closer to death,” said McDaniel, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans in the comment section were understandably flustered by the answer.

“Got Aristotle up on the podium today,” joked one fan.

“No wonder they can't win anything. This guy's nutz,” added another.

Another user took a more balanced perspective.

“Guess you gotta have that kind of bravado when it’s all you’ve got,” they wrote.

Article Continues Below

In some ways, the quote was reminiscent of Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, who has made a habit of making off the wall remarks during press conferences in an effort to appear edgy.

Can the Dolphins compete?

Last year's season for the Dolphins didn't go according to plan, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion concerns once again came to manifest themselves, and the team also saw regression from receiver Tyreek Hill, who had been voted by his peers as the best player in the entire NFL heading into the campaign.

This offseason, the Dolphins have made some interesting moves, including sending Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of a deal that brought back star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

If the Dolphins can stay healthy, they should have one of the more balanced rosters on both sides of the ball; however, that “if” has become a huge caveat in recent seasons, especially considering Tagovailoa's head injury concerns.

In any case, the Dolphins are slated to kick off their 2025 season on September 7 against the Indianapolis Colts on the road. They'll begin the preseason on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.