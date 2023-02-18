For Seattle Seahawks fans, there is one moment in franchise history that makes every single member of the 12s feel absolute pain every time they think about it: Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 against the New England Patriots. Marshawn Lynch was on a heater yet Pete Carroll decided to throw a slant instead, with Malcolm Butler ultimately picking off Russell Wilson at the goal line in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

On a recent episode of the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Beast Mode dropped some cold hard facts on that famous fail on February 1st eight years ago.

“When it came to the play-call, I’m ballin, and the only thing I can do is think I gotta get in his (Pete Carroll’s) face, so then what happened is, you in that mindset of you should given me the ball but instead, it really got me to see how people felt about me. So when I walk in that building, that was a level of respect for me. That was like the highest level of respect to the point we at the peak of our careers, with the opportunity to go head and start a dynasty, and then we fumbled the bag on the two-yard line.”

The Seahawks went 12-4 that season and had just won the Super Bowl the year prior. To win another one would’ve undoubtedly put Seattle on the right track to begin a dynasty but due to a brutal play call, it never happened.

Although Lynch wasn’t happy about how everything went down at the time, he did say more business opportunities came his way after the Seahawks “fumbled the bag” and didn’t put the ball in his hands when it mattered most. For what it’s worth, Lynch ran for 102 yards on 24 carries that game.

Oh, what could’ve been. Now, Wilson is in Denver and Marshawn Lynch is enjoying retirement. It does appear Seattle is heading in the right direction with Geno Smith at the helm, though.