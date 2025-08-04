There may be no name more synonymous with WFAN Sports Radio in New York than Mike Francesa. Half of the legendary Mike and the Mad Dog crew, he stuck around the station for over a decade after Chris Russo left for SiriusXM. In those years, prank callers became the norm. A legendary clip about a picnic between the New York and San Francisco Giants is a favorite on social media. Francesa starred alongside Matt Chapman and Eli Manning in a Giants video poking fun at the clip.

Caller asks Mike Francesa if the New York Giants and San Francisco Giants ever get together for dinner. pic.twitter.com/XeFBpFdqH3 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 17, 2020

First, the clip. Dan from Warwick calls in and asks if the New York and San Francisco Giants meet up when the baseball team is facing the Mets. “They play against the Mets, and what do you want to happen now?” is just one of the many ridiculous things Francesa says in the clip.

Picnic or relay race next year? @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/pXkBCcswul — New York Giants (@Giants) August 4, 2025

Article Continues Below

The New York Giants published this video on Monday, one day after the San Francisco Giants beat the Mets in a three-game series. It shows Francesa walking down a hallway and opening a door. He finds former football Giants Eli Manning and David Diehl eating alongside current baseball players Logan Webb and Matt Chapman. “They really do get together,” Francesa says.

After hanging up on the legendary Dan in Warwick, Francesa joked about a potential Rangers meetup. “[Henrik] Lundqvist is particularly close to Yu Darvish. As a matter of fact, there's a kinship there between the two of them,” he joked in 2015. Now, it's up to Igor Shesterkin and Corey Seager to put that together.

The video was promoting Season Five of The Eli Manning Show, which has been a part of the Giants' social media posts in recent years. Baseball fans can look forward to an episode with Chapman and Webb. And maybe Francesa will join the show as well.