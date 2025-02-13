The Ottawa Senators are hanging around the Eastern Conference playoff line heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break. This team is looking to break the longest playoff drought in franchise history and is off to a solid start. But that has not stopped trade rumors around captain Brady Tkachuk. No matter how hot those rumors get, the Senators should not trade Brady Tkachuk this season.

Tkachuk is in the fourth year of a seven-year deal worth $8.2 million per season. This is his first contract after his entry-level deal, so he is not eligible for trade protection until his UFA status begins. That is next year, so if the Senators wanted to move their captain, it would have to be done before July 1. But they should not be moving their captain because of the season they are having.

The Senators enter the break at 29-23-4, with 62 points in 56 games. That is good enough for the top Eastern Conference Wild Card spot even after a three-game losing streak heading into the break. Since losing Game 7 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Final in overtime, they have not been to the playoffs. New owner Michael Andlauer must prioritize ending that drought and that does not involve trading Tkachuk.

Earlier this year, the Senators dealt with, what they called, unfounded Brady Tkachuk trade rumors. When the Rangers were looking to trade Jacob Trouba, New York Post reporter Larry Brooks said New York had discussions about adding Tkachuk. Following reports claimed that the Rangers never had internal or external discussions about Tkachuk.

The Senators would not get a forward better than Tkachuk by trading for him. Unless he is in an Elias Pettersson package, he is a quality goal-scorer they should keep. How can Ottawa add around him this offseason and make the most out of his production?

The Senators will have cap space even with Brady Tkachuk on the books

The NHL salary cap has been relatively stagnant since the COVID-19 pandemic. Slight increases have the cap at $88 million this year but an explosion is coming this summer. The cap will be over $100 million by the end of Tkachuk's contract, which makes his deal less of a commitment than it is now.

The Senators will have plenty of cap space next season with Tkachuk on the books. With the rest of their core locked in and Claude Giroux coming off the books, they can make a run at big names this offseason. If Mikko Rantanen or Mitch Marner will take their call, the Senators should make a bid. If those fall through, veterans like Giroux and Brad Marchand could be solid pivots.

The Senators made Tkachuk their captain to lead them through the final stages of the rebuild. They had some lean years but the Linus Ullmark addition has worked when he's been healthy and things are looking up. Moving the captain now does not make any sense and considering the rising cap, the rest of the core should remain intact.

One argument for trading Tkachuk is the Seantors' draft situation. Pierre Dorion's final move as the GM was losing a first-round pick due to an invalid trade. Andlauer let him go after that and Steve Staios is now running hockey operations. He needs to decide whether Ottawa dumps their 2025 or '26 first-round pick. They could get at least one first-rounder by trading Tkachuk. But still, that would not be worth it.

If the Senators make the playoffs, they should give up their 2025 first-rounder and build through free agency. Trading Tkachuk would significantly hamper their chances of making the playoffs and their future plans.