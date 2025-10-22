The Ottawa Senators lost their captain Brady Tkachuk to an unfortunate injury. He underwent thumb surgery after suffering the injury back on October 13. Tkachuk is expected to be out for the next six to eight weeks. It's certainly not the start to the season he or the Senators expected when the puck dropped earlier this month.

Ottawa has had a bit of a rough start this year. Losing its captain certainly doesn't make things any better. But Tkachuk is trying not to get lost in his frustrations. He wants to be on the ice, and he doesn't want this injury to have a major impact on his game moving forward.

“You train so hard, train so long in the summer, that I felt the best I've ever felt coming into this year. It's just a little bump in the road, but I'm now going to take this time to not sulk in it, but when I come back, I don't want it to just be status quo. I feel like there's going to be a level to my game that I know I'm going to be able to get to these next couple weeks,” the Senators captain said, via NHL.com.

Senators' Brady Tkachuk remaining involved with team

Article Continues Below

Tkachuk will return to the ice this season, but injuries are obviously hard on a player. Players have to be away from their teammates as they rehab. And that means being less involved as they otherwise would be. The Senators captain, however, is making an effort to be involved as much as he can.

“I'm trying to stay in all of the meetings, stay a part of the game reviews from the game before,” Tkachuk said, via NHL.com. “I try to be here all of the mornings and before the games, just hanging out.”

“Just watch with the guys that aren't playing and just kind of pick each other's brains about what we're seeing and how we can help at intermissions if guys ask us anything, we can give them our input from afar,” the Senators captain continued.

The Senators have lost two straight games, and are near the bottom of the Atlantic Division. They will look to get back on track when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.