The Ottawa Senators dropped to 1-2-0 on the season on Monday. Brady Tkachuk has been one of the top players in franchise history. Now, there is concern that he could be missing time as he left the game with the Nashville Predators with a hand injury.

Brady Tkachuk has left the ice after an apparent hand/wrist injury pic.twitter.com/8GVnQF6OWl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

While it initially seemed Tkachuk could return, he did not play in the last ten minutes of the game due to the injury

“I don’t really have an update. He’s being re-evaluated right now. No, it wasn’t precautionary,” said head coach Travis Green after the game. The hit happened just over five minutes into the game. Roman Josi was assessed a two-minute penalty for a cross-check, and Tkachuk was left shaking his hand.

He would go on to play 13:53 in the game, but while he was on the ice, he favored his right hand and appeared to be in pain. This could be a major blow for the team. Just three games into the season, Tkachuk is tied for second on the team in points with three. Further, he leads the team in assists with three as well.

Article Continues Below

Brady Tkachuk's injury history

If Tkachuk misses time, it will not be the first time in his career. He was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Senators. He joined the NHL club in the 208-19 season, but has played in all 82 games in a season just once in his NHL career.

In his first year, he missed two games with a lower leg injury. He was then placed in short-term IR with a groin injury, missing another nine games in his first year. He missed just one game in 2021-22 and then one more in 2023-24. Then, he missed multiple games again in 2024-25. The first two games were missed for a lower-body injury, while missing eight games with an upper-body injury later in the year.

Fans of the Senators are hoping their star player will not be missing time. No update on the injury is available at this time. The team next plays on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres and then the next day at home against the Seattle Kraken.