The 4 Nations Face-Off is almost here and hockey fans around the world are locking in. With the rosters announced and teams hitting the ice, the chase for the title is on. How can you watch the teams from Canada, the USA, Finland, and Sweden?

The tournament is a round-robin, culminating in a championship game. The first four games in the preliminary rounds will be in Montreal at the Bell Centre, home of the Canadiens. After a Saturday doubleheader, the tournament will switch to Boston's TD Garden for the final round-robin games and the title matchup.

The 4 Nations Face-Off starts on Wednesday when Canada takes on Sweden at 8 p.m. In the United States, the game will be on TNT, truTV, and MAX. Up in Canada, the hometown team can be seen on Sportsnet in English and TVA Sports in French.

After that, the Americans will take center stage for a game against Finland. That will be on ESPN in the USA and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. That will be the first time Team USA hits the ice in Canada since the recent political events in Washington D.C. which could lead to a raucous 4 Nations Face-Off crowd.

Saturday's doubleheader will be must-see television on ABC and ESPN+ in the US and Sportsnet and TVA in Canada. Sweden plays Finland at 1 p.m. before Canada and USA renew their rivalry in front of the Montreal crowd in the evening. Then, the 4 Nations Face-Off comes stateside.

The 4 Nations Face-Off features some of the NHL's biggest stars

When the tournament switches sites to TD Garden, one of Team USA and Canada will be coming off a tough rivalry loss. But they'll have a chance to get back in the win column on President's Day, Monday the 17th. Canada plays Finland at 1 p.m. and the US hosts Sweden at 8 p.m. both on TNT, MAX, Sportsnet, and TVA.

The championship game on Thursday, February 20 switches back to ESPN in the States and stays on Sportsnet and TVA in Canada. As of Monday, all four countries have their roster ready to go and practices are underway. Notable injury replacements are the biggest storylines to watch heading into the early practices.

Both Canada and the USA are missing top defensemen; Alex Pietrangelo and Quinn Hughes, respectively. Kings veteran Drew Doughty has been tapped in for Canada and Senators youngster Jake Sanderson has been called up to the American team. Captains Auston Matthews (USA), Sidney Crosby (CAN), Aleksander Barkov (FIN), and Victor Hedman (SWE) will lead their teams starting on Wednesday.