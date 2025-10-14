After starting the 2025-26 season off with a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning last Thursday, the Ottawa Senators have stumbled a bit. Two straight losses, including a 4-1 defeat to the Nashville Predators in their home opener, have the Senators in an early-season lull.

The home opener loss certainly stung, but Ottawa also received a tough update on star winger Brady Tkachuk. According to TSN, Tkachuk has suffered a hand/wrist injury and is expected to miss four weeks.

“Ottawa Senators star forward Brady Tkachuk is expected to miss four weeks with an injury sustained in the team’s 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday, head coach Travis Green told reporters Tuesday,” wrote TSN on Tuesday. “TSN’s Claire Hanna reports that Tkachuk suffered a hand/wrist injury, and that the team is currently evaluating whether or not surgery will be required to address the issue.”

As the Senators look to turn things around after back-to-back losses, not having Tkachuk in the lineup is certainly a big blow. The star winger has already notched three assists on the season, showcasing his playmaking prowess. Now, other key offensive contributors like wingers Claude Giroux and Fabian Zetterlund, in addition to star center Tim Stutzle, will need to step up in the American's absence. Can Ottawa get back on track without Tkachuk in the lineup?

Losing Brady Tkachuk a massive blow for Senators' offense

Article Continues Below

Coming off a 97-point season last year, the Senators made the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17. Under the team's current brass and head coach, Travis Green, the focus has been on developing the next contending core. With players like Tkachuk and Stutzle among the best in the NHL at their positions, that plan has borne fruit at the highest level.

However, to build on that playoff experience last season, the Senators need Tkachuk on the ice. During his absence over the next few weeks, Ottawa will need to get back on track while also staying afloat.

Green likely has the deepest roster he's had in his tenure as head coach. Can the painstakingly rebuilt Sens' core step up without Tkachuk to lead the way? If so, they should be in good shape when the high-scoring winger returns.