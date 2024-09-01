WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have brought a lot of eyes to the league this season as they are finding success with the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky, and Shaquille O'Neal weighed in on the financial situation for the two players amid the success they are both having.

“I'm glad they're getting their exposure,” Shaquille O'Neal said, according to theScore. “They definitely deserve [it]. Now we just gotta get 'em similar contracts than what some of these NBA guys are making.”

The WNBA is well behind the NBA when it comes to contract situations. Players are making many millions in the NBA. Caitlin Clark, who was the No. 1 pick for the Fever, is on a four-year, $338,056 contract, which pays her an average annual salary of $84,514, according to Spotrac. Angel Reese was the No. 7 pick in the draft for the Sky, and she is on a four-year, $324,383 contract with an average annual salary of $81,096, according to Spotrac.

Obviously, that is way less than even the NBA players on the minimum salary of $1.1 million. It would be unrealistic to expect WNBA players to be paid the exact same as NBA players, given that the league is still growing, but there are undoubtedly bigger goals for the future.

Regardless, it is good to see a big figure like O'Neal support Clark and Reese. Those are not the only two players who deserve to earn more.

How are Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese faring as rookies?

When it comes to rookies in the WNBA this season, Clark and Reese are arguably the most impressive. Clark is running away with the rookie of the year award at this point, as she has only gotten better throughout the year with the Fever, and she just set the WNBA single season record for double-doubles with 12. Reese has been impressive in her own right, especially as a rebounder. She is viewed as the second most impressive rookie this season.

Clark and the Fever are above .500 and very likely to make the playoffs this season after a hot stretch of play. The Sky and Reese are fighting tooth and nail to make the playoffs as one of the bottom two seeds.

It will be interesting to follow both Clark and Reese throughout their careers, as there is a bit of a rivalry going back to college, but also some respect there.

Regardless, these two promising rookies are vital players for the future of the WNBA.