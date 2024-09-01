Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark continues to defy the odds in her first season, as she recently passed Tamika Catchings for the most points in a season by a rookie in franchise history.

This adds to Clark’s strong season for the Fever as they are currently in the playoff race and looking to climb up the standings to get a better seeding. Clark recently broke the WNBA record for three-pointers made by a rookie and has the chance at the league's single-season record of 128 by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

There's a chance that by the end of the season, Clark could have numerous records to her name.

Caitlin Clark continues to break records in her rookie season with Fever

Caitlin Clark has been breaking records left and right, as she has the most games in a single season with 20-plus points and 10-plus assists. A few games before breaking that record, she broke the record for most three-pointers made by a rookie in a season. Rhyne Howard originally held the rookie record for three-pointers in a season in 2022 with the Atlanta Dream, when she made 85 of her attempts.

On June 17, Clark set the WNBA single-game record with 19 assists in a game, and on July 6, she made WNBA history by being the first rookie to record a triple-double, and the first time that a Fever player ever recorded a triple-double. Clark also holds the record for the all-time leader in assists by a rookie and the all-time leader in double-doubles by a rookie guard.

Clark is grabbing all of these accomplishments while trying to lead the Fever into the playoffs. Currently sitting with a 16-16 record, there's a good chance that they'll make the playoffs, and it'll be interesting to see if they can sneak up and surprise some teams looking to make deep runs in the postseason.