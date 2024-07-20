The WNBA has been flourishing. Two months ago, expansion teams were announced for the cities of San Francisco and Toronto. More are expected to join in the near future, and Angel Reese herself has some possible locations in mind. The Chicago Sky rookie was interviewed about the topic of potential places for expansion teams, and she had this to say:

“I would be biased if I say Baltimore,” Reese said, per Yahoo Sports. “I think Houston would be lit, bringing back the Houston Comets. Houston has a vibe. I'm thinking about me…Miami too!”

The basketball community continuously waits for more updates on the matter. After all, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert did envision a 16-team league by 2028.

More on the revealed expansion teams

As for the ones already announced, San Francisco will be boasting the Golden State Valkyries, who are set to make their debut next season. Just like their NBA counterpart — the Golden State Warriors — the Valkyries are owned by Joe Lacob. The team name is a reference to female warriors in Norse mythology. According to a WNBA press release, the Valkyries are “a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering — flying through air and sea alike. This brand is Golden State’s modern interpretation of Valkyries: strong, bold, and fierce.”

They'll be playing home games in none other than the Chase Center. The Valkyries' entry currently makes them the 13th WNBA team and the first expansion team since 2008.

Moving up north, the city of Toronto will be putting up the first ever WNBA franchise outside the United States. No moniker has been anounced yet, but it will be owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures — the parent company of the city's major teams such as the Raptors (NBA) and the Maple Leafs (NHL). The Canada-based squad will be making their debut in 2026 as the 14th awarded franchise, marking another WNBA milestone.

A rising organization

If one were to describe the WNBA's growth in recent times, “rapid” would be the most appropriate word. Ever since the highly-decorated 2024 rookie batch entered the picture, things have been rocketing skyward for the entire organization. Viewer ratings and media exposure have greatly increased. Endorsements and social media popularity among the league's stars have risen as well. A transition to season-long chartered flights is already in progress. All in all, things look promising for a league that had just eight teams when it was founded in 1996.

And who knows? Maybe Angel Reese might witness the beginning of a franchise in her home city of Baltimore sometime soon.