The Chicago Sky lost to the Connecticut Sun 94-84 on their home floor on Saturday. While the loss is disappointing, the big takeaway was from Sky head coach Tyler Marsh. He is coaching for his job with the Sky in the back half of the season and earned an ejection during the game. He felt that Elizabeth Williams drew a foul and ran onto the court when the referee didn't call it.

The Sun jumped out to an early lead against the Sky in the game. However, Williams and Co. did their best to fight their way back into contention. Early in the second quarter, Williams drove into the paint, where a Sun player made a move for the ball. Chicago's forward ripped through, drawing contact and put a shot up. However, the official did not call a foul on the play.

As the Sun made their way down the court, Marsh ran onto the court in front of one of the referees. Despite being held back by his players, the head coach said some choice words to the official, who immediately ejected him from the game.

Chicago Sky Head Coach Tyler Marsh was ejected following this play. Tanisha Wright has stepped in in his place. pic.twitter.com/7t31XOsHCx — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 23, 2025

Marsh's ejection is just another episode in what has been a dramatic season in Chicago. The Sky entered the season with a lot of optimism centered around Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. While Reese looked good in her return to Chicago from injury, she has not been able to translate her production into winning basketball.

The Sky's struggles have people looking at Marsh and questioning his job security. If Chicago's struggles continue, the team might decide to move on. However, the team has deeper issues than coaching need addressing before Reese can lead it into serious contention.

For now, Marsh's ejection is the status quo as the Sky try to find their way through the rest of the regular season. Chicago's coach has done everything to help the team win, but bigger changes are on the horizon.