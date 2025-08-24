In a battle between two teams who have already been eliminated from playoff contention in the WNBA standings, the Chicago Sky fell to the Connecticut Sun, 94-84, on Saturday. To make matters worse for the Sky, they played the entire second half without head coach Tyler Marsh who was ejected from the game in the second quarter. Following the game, the official pool report went into detail as to why Tyler Marsh was given a quick ejection, as per Annie Costibile of Front Office Sports.

“He aggressively came onto the floor after the lead official after a no-call that was called. . .,” the report stated. “And so that’s why he was ejected for aggressively attacking; I shouldn’t say attacking, but aggressively approaching the official [and was restrained by his team].”

The incident that led to Tyler Marsh’s ejection occurred when Sky center Elizabeth Williams may have been fouled taking a shot with no whistle blown, and his subsequent reaction caused him to be ejected. In regards to the play in question, the pool report also stated that Marsh had a legitimate gripe.

“The no-call, in live play we did not see the illegal contact, but when we came back and looked at it postgame, there was contact which should have been called,” the report continued. “We just missed the play, which we should have done a better job of.”

Following the loss, the Sky fell to 9-27, and are tied with the Sun for the second-worst record in the WNBA. However, the Sky do not possess their own upcoming lottery pick as it was traded to the Minnesota Lynx outright in a deal involving the No. 11 pick in this past year’s draft.

The Sun’s 2026 pick will belong to the Sky as they agreed to a pick swap as part of the Marina Mabrey trade last season. But seeing as how the WNBA goes by record over two seasons to determine the lottery, the Sun don’t have a shot at the No. 1 pick.

This is Marsh’s first season at the helm for the Sky, a season that’s been tough to navigate. He spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach under Becky Hammon with the Las Vegas Aces.