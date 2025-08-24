Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese made WNBA history with her double-double performance in Saturday's matchup against the Connecticut Sun.

In 31 minutes of action, Reese put up a stat line of 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. She shot 5-of-10 from the field and 1-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Reese made league history with her 45th career double-double. She tied Tina Charles (2010–11) for the most ever across a player’s first two WNBA seasons. Not only that, but it was her 19th double-double this season, tying Alyssa Thomas and A’ja Wilson for the league lead.

🚨 HISTORY IN CHICAGO 🚨 With this bucket, Angel Reese notches her 45th career double-double — tying Tina Charles (2010–11) for the most ever across a player's first two WNBA seasons. It's her 19th of the season, tying Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson for the league lead.

How Angel Reese, Sky played against Sun

Despite Angel Reese's historic feat, it wasn't enough as the Sky lost 94-84 to the Sun.

Chicago got off to a poor start, trailing 28-13 after the first quarter. They played catch up for the remainder of the contest but were unable to cut into the deficit as their defense couldn't keep up with Connecticut.

Turnovers and free-throw shooting made the difference in this matchup. The Sun showed composure as they made 18 of their 22 shots at the line while only turning the ball over eight times. It wasn't the case for the Sky, missing 11 of their 26 chances at the charity stripe while committing 17 turnovers.

Four players scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf, including Reese. Kia Nurse led the team in scoring with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting overall, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. Kamilla Cardoso came next with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Ariel Atkins provided 12 points and six rebounds.

Chicago fell to a 9-27 record on the season, being even with the Sun for the last two spots of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 6.5 games behind the Washington Mystics and 10 games behind the Indiana Fever, already being ineligible for playoff contention.

The Sky will look to rebound in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.