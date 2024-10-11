The Chicago Sky missed the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, but that is not stopping one of the team's stars from tuning into the Finals. Angel Reese had a promising rookie showing with the Sky during the regular season, and while she is not currently competing, watching some of the league's biggest stars has her excited. She gave a straightforward but probing take on the New York Liberty-Minnesota Lynx championship matchup.

“Ouuu this series is about to be so good!!” Reese posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night.

Neither the Liberty nor the Lynx had an easy path to the WNBA Finals. After sweeping the Atlanta Dream in the first round, New York had to go through the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces in the semi-finals. The Liberty quelled the storm of three-time MVP A'ja Wilson and the Aces by beating them in four games.

Meanwhile, Minnesota swept the Phoenix Mercury in round one before a grueling series against the Connecticut Sun. The back-and-forth led to a win-or-go-home Game 5, which the Lynx won 88-77. MVP candidate Napheesa Collier has played strongly on both ends of the floor throughout the playoffs. She and her stellar supporting cast are posing serious problems to the Liberty.

The Sky rookie's take was fitting, given thrilling Game 1

Minnesota beat New York in Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday behind standout efforts from Collier, Courtney Williams, and Kayla McBride. Each scored 20 points or more in the matchup. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones each scored in the double-digits for the Liberty, but it was not enough.

The game came down to the wire with the Lynx nearly being best at the end of the fourth down 84-80. However, Courtney Williams made a clutch four-point play that led to overtime.

Breanna Stewart had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer at the end of OT but missed the layup, allowing the Lynx to win 95-93. Stewart ended the game with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Angel Reese and the Sky hope to find themselves back in the Finals at some point. Chicago is on its way to building a contender, but first, they must find their next head coach after parting ways with Teresa Weatherspoon in late September.

Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca emphasized that the team wants the next candidate to bring “structure, discipline, and accountability.” Surely, Chicago's new leader will help get the best of the team's roster and help them eventually get back to the WNBA Finals.