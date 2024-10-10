The Chicago Sky are continuing their search for a new head coach after parting ways with Teresa Weatherspoon in late September. The move to fire Weatherspoon shocked some fans, players, and analysts, as she had not reached her year mark with the team and outperformed the Sky's lowly regular season performance prediction. However, GM Jeff Pagliocca and the front office felt it was time for a change.

During the Sky's ceremony that broke ground on their new Bedford Park, IL practice facility, Pagliocca spoke about the qualities the team is looking for in its next coach. But first, he paid respect to Weatherspoon.

“I had a great friendship with her,” Pagliocca said on Wednesday, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “I have a lot of respect for Spoon. We're very appreciative of the spirit she brought to us every night.”

Teresa Weatherspoon provided plenty of support and confidence to her players, but her 13-27 record was not enough for the Sky to keep her onboard. Chicago is seeking a coach who can help the team get back to the playoffs and eventually win a championship. Still, many of the soft skills Weatherspoon exemplified will be sought after.

Jeff Pagliocca and Chicago want someone who brings “structure, discipline, and accountability,” Julia Poe of the Tribune reports. Furthermore, Pagliocca said the team has received calls about the coaching vacancy, but he wants to remain “patient and aggressive” throughout the process.

“We're looking for a coach who can be here for a very long time,” Pagliocca added.

The next Chicago Sky coach has a tall task

Despite the down year in 2024, Chicago is moving in the right direction. The team missed out on marquee free agents before the season, but they possess promising young talent highlighted by Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Both frontcourt members made the 2024 WNBA All-Rookie team.

Angel Reese spoke highly about her relationship with Teresa Weatherspoon and was “heartbroken” about the former head coach's departure. Nevertheless, Reese and the Sky retain a sound relationship.

Chicago's next head coach has the tall task of helping Reese and the rest of her teammates take steps forward in their development. In addition, the new leader will need to help the team get wins early and often.

The Sky should have plenty of candidates available for their open position, but hiring someone with proven WNBA-winning experience is a good direction to go in. As Jeff Pagliocca mentioned, Chicago wants to stay patient, but the sooner they find the right candidate, the sooner the team can continue building the right culture.