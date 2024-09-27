The Chicago Sky had an up-and-down campaign during the 2024 WNBA season. Chicago's roster makeup and coaching staff dramatically changed from 2023, highlighted by the arrival of star rookie Angel Reese and new head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. However, just days after Chicago's end to the season, the organization made a shocking move on Weatherspoon.

The Sky have parted ways with Weatherspoon, according to multiple league sources, Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

In her first season as Chicago Sky head coach, Teresa Weatherspoon achieved a 13-27 record. Despite the Sky's challenges, she vocalized constructive messages to the team and did her best to manage a constantly changing lineup.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.