The Chicago Sky improved to 7-11 after they defeated the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Tuesday night. Reporters expected a normal postgame press conference, but they got something much more heartfelt. Angel Reese revealed that the league selected her for the 2024 WNBA All-Star game. The rookie forward was shocked and overwhelmed with emotion when speaking about the accomplishment.

“I'm just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into this league so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate… but I trusted the process and believed. I'm thankful that I dropped to seven and was able to come to Chicago. This is just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me, so I'm really happy right now,” a teary-eyed Reese said after the Dream victory.

Angel Reese was less than 12 hours removed from being informed that she earned the 2024 June WNBA Rookie of the Month honor before finding out about her All-Star Game berth. She is grateful for the journey that has allowed her to have rapid professional success.

“I picked up a ball when I was four. My mom had me playing with my brother, who played basketball as well. My mom and dad both played basketball. Being an All-Star was never really on my list… I really don't write down individual accolades. I always write what I want as a team,” Reese shared. “Being an All-Star wasn't really on my list as a rookie. Even just playing. I didn't know if I was going to start.”

Reese can now put her doubts to rest, as she will be going to Phoenix to compete with the WNBA's best on July 20.

Angel Reese continues historic Sky run in Dream win amid WNBA All-Star Game berth

Reese finished Tuesday night's game in Atlanta with 12 points, 19 rebounds, and two blocks. Thus, she amassed her 11th straight double-double, adding to her streak for most consecutive in league history. As Reese has repeatedly mentioned, she values team success. She was happy with the way she impacted the Sky in their victory, especially on the defensive side.

“I'm just happy being able to impact the team in a way they need. I know defensively, that's something I've been trying to work on. Being able to have to guard a legend like Tina Charles on any given night. And just being able to learn from her as I'm guarding her. So just [happy to] do whatever my teammates need me to do,” Reese said.

Despite Reese's grounded response, she got emotional again when speaking about the support she has received from head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

“I've had amazing coaches in my career, but [Weatherspoon] is special. She understands me off the court, on the court. She believes in me,” Reese said between tears. “Being able to come to the league and feeling at home [is great]… so it's just family and I just feel blessed to have her.”

Reese is taking her early success in stride, but she will not celebrate too hard. She emphasized to reporters that she would rest and hydrate to prepare for Chicago's July 5th game against the Seattle Storm.